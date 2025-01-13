Expert Proffers Solutions To End Power System Collapse

Share

A former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, has said frequent power system collapse in the country needs a multifaceted approach to end. He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Nnaji highlighted the need for sufficient spinning reserves and the full implementation of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to stabilise the national grid.

Nnaji explained that implementing SCADA would significantly enhance fault detection and line patrols, which are critical in maintaining grid stability.

NAN reports that SCADA, a system that monitors and controls industrial processes, uses a combination of software and hardware to collect, analyse, and display real-time data, and can be operated remotely or on-site.

Nnaji identified several key factors contributing to the recurrent power system failures to include tower vandalism, overgrown vegetation along Right of Way paths and issues such as load imbalance and overload.

He also highlighted the importance of network restructuring and the adoption of an embedded generation model, which would reduce dependence on the grid by distribution companies (DisCos).

“The government should encourage DisCos to explore this option through policies and incentives, including ensuring the availability of gas to commercial and population centers across the country,” he said.

As Chairman of Geometric Power Group, Nnaji outlined several critical measures for improving power transmission, including the regionalisation of the grid.

Nnaji said identified the construction of a supergrid on top of the existing 330KV infrastructure, and the continued expansion of SCADA systems to automatically detect network failures and isolate affected areas.

He also called for the reinstatement of the guarantee instrument created in 2011/2012 to support the private sector’s development of new power plants and the expansion of existing ones.

“Government should insist that DisCos honour the terms agreed upon during privatisation, but it should also incentivise them to perform,” Nnaji advised.

Share

Please follow and like us: