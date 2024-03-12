Expert Proffers Solutions for Sustainable Energy Development

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Global Process & Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL), Engr. Obi Uzu, has underscored the critical role of innovation in capacity building and sustainable development within the energy sector. He stated that competence, capacity, and collaboration were the pillars of sustainable energy development. According to a statement, Uzu disclosed this during a session with the sub-theme, “Sustainability and the Future of Content Development in Africa’s Energy Sector,” at the recently concluded Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2024.

Global Process & Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL) is a leading service company operating in the energy sector, specializing in process and pipeline services. He said: “Innovation is not just about staying ahead; it is about transforming challenges into opportunities and leading the way towards a more sustainable energy future for Africa.”

Uzu highlighted three pivotal metrics: competence, capacity, and collaboration as the crucial factors for driving progress in the energy sector. Competence, according to him, encapsulates the imperative of comprehensive knowledge, training, and continuous research and development (R&D).

He stressed the importance of understanding the entire ecosystem of the energy sector to foster collaboration and attract expertise from around the globe. Without such broad knowledge, he cautioned, companies risk relegating themselves to lower levels within the industry. He also elaborated on the significance of robust research and development efforts and collaboration, both internally and externally.