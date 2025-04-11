Expert Optimistic Ojulari, Kida’ll Take NNPCL To Greater Heights

Share

A prominent member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Abdullahi Hashim, has expressed optimism that the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari, and the Non-Executive Chairman of the company’s Board, Ahmadu Kida, will take the company to greater heights, given their vast experience.

Hashim, who noted that both strategic appointments were a step in the right direction, added that the duo, both engineers of high distinction, now have the opportunity to transform the national firm into a profitable venture.

Commending President Tinubu for appointing individuals with extensive engineering, technical, and leadership experience to manage affairs at NNPC Ltd, Hashim, during a chat with Journalists in Abuja, expressed confidence that the new leadership would usher in a transformative era for the national firm, fostering efficiency, transparency, and innovation in the oil and gas sector.

He said, “It is refreshing to note that individuals with vast engineering, technical, and leadership experience are now at the helm of NNPCL. I wish to say with a high sense of responsibility that these appointments align with global best practices in energy governance.

“The strategic appointments are pivotal to achieving sustainable energy security, infrastructural growth, and economic development.”

Hashim, an alumnus of Harvard University and a member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), expressed confidence that his two professional colleagues would live up to expectations and achieve the targets set for them by President Tinubu.

“Ojulari and Kida are very competent for the jobs. They are active players in the oil industry with the requisite experience. They know what is at stake and the targets set for them by President Tinubu. I’m confident that the duo, along with other members of the management team, will meet the targets and take NNPCL to greater heights.

“We all know that the oil industry is volatile and quite challenging. Former GCEO, Mele Kyari, and his management team have done their best. Ojulari, Kida, and the new management team are now in charge and will use their expertise and extensive knowledge of the oil industry to take us forward in our quest to maximize the advantages of being one of the world’s leading producers of crude oil.

“They will surely ensure good results from the NNPCL’s refineries in Port Harcourt and Warri, as well as the timely completion of the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery. The tasks are enormous, but they have the capacity to deliver on set objectives.

“It is important to note that Ojulari has distinguished himself as the right man for the job, having led affairs as the Managing Director of SNEPCo and General Manager of Deepwater.

“He also served on the board of Shell Petroleum Development Company, overseeing onshore and offshore petroleum engineering, technical integration of development, well engineering, and project engineering.

“Don’t forget that Kida’s experience spans over 32 years in the oil and gas industry. He also joined Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited, now Total Exploration & Production Nigeria (TEPNG), in 1985. In the first 15 years of his career at Total, he played key roles in several company projects, including the OBITE Gas Plant Project (Onshore Nigeria), the AMENAM/KPONO Phase 1 Project (Offshore Nigeria), and the OML 58 Upgrade Project located Onshore Nigeria.”

Hashim further disclosed that, with the wealth of experience of Ojulari and Kida, the stage is now set for NNPCL to witness dynamic growth, fostering the positive development of the country.

