Expert Offers Educators Practical Strategies On Diverse Ways Of Learning

In a ceremony that celebrated courage, creativity, and care in education, a Curriculum and Instruction expert, Dr Peter Oyewole, delivered a keynote address at the 2025 Summer Fellowship for Innovative Teaching (SFIT) Awards Ceremony.

This is more than three-decade initiative by the MurdockThompson Center for Teachers (M-TC), USA, co-hosted by the Intellectual Giants in Africa Foundation (INGAF). The award held at the weekend in Abuja, streamed live to audiences across Africa and the diaspora, the event honored educators who exemplify innovation in their classrooms.

Anchored by the theme “Harnessing Innovation to Shape Our Children’s Future,” the ceremony spotlighted transformative teaching practices that prepare learners for a rapidly changing world. Oyewole’s keynote, titled “Teaching for Every Child,” challenged attendees to reimagine teaching as a communal act rooted in inclusive design.

His address outlined three Universal Design for Learning (UDL)- aligned moves—Engagement, Representation, and Action and Expression, offering educators practical strategies to make learning matter, make ideas visible, and allow students to show understanding in diverse ways.