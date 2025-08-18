Expert: Nigerian Equities Market Resilient, Beyond Crash

Nigeria’s capital market will never again experience a meltdown of the magnitude seen in 2008, according to Mallam Garba Kurfi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of APT Securities and Funds Limited.

Speaking at the Mid-Year 2025 Capital Market Review and Outlook organised by the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) in Lagos, Kurfi said the second half of the year would witness improved market performance, with inflation expected to slow, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) likely to cut the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), and treasury bill yields projected to fall.

He added that the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) should rise, while the exchange rate will remain relatively stable, creating a favourable environment for equities. Speaking on the resilience of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and its current growth trajectory, Kurfi argued that deepening domestic participation, improving macroeconomic indicators, and sustained primary market activity have fundamentally changed the market’s risk profile.

The market veteran described the market as “the way out economic quagmire, not the money market remarkable for fixed earnings and returns ,” citing a sharp rise in equities valuation in recent months. He said such an upward trend signals a strengthening economy, boosting investor confidence and supporting sustained equities growth.

While acknowledging that share prices still undergo corrections — pointing to recent declines in prices of MTN Nigeria, BUA Cement, and Lafarge Africa — he dismissed fears of a “equities bubble” or “market bust,” stressing that these are healthy price adjustments rather than systemic failures. “If you are expecting the bubble, you are late,” he said. “This market has already moved far beyond the 2008 level.”

Kurfi projected that the NGX market capitalisation could surpass N100 trillion before the end of 2025, underpinned by strong performances from financial institutions, robust pension fund participation, and rising retail investor activity. Pension funds, he noted, have shifted aggressively into equities because unlike bonds or treasury bills, returns in equities scale with investment size.

The renewed vibrancy in the primary market is another stabilising factor. After years of inactivity, major listings such as GTCO, Fidelity Bank, UBA, etc have returned, with more issuances expected from banks in the race to meet CBN’s new capital base. These offerings, Kurfi said, are drawing in new investors, many of whom are being introduced to the market for the first time through brokers and registrars.

A critical driver of this resilience, Kurfi emphasised, is the dominance of domestic investors, who now control about 87% of market activity. This local base, he argued, insulates the market from the volatility that accompanied heavy foreign participation before 2008. “From 2000 to 2007, when domestic players dominated, the All-Share Index rose consecutively. It was only when foreign investors started pulling out that the market collapsed.

Since 2020, we have had five straight years of gains — 2025 will make it six,” he asserted. Kurfi underscored that retail investors, particularly those active in low-priced “penny stocks,” have introduced a unique dynamic to the market. Unlike institutional investors restricted by dividend and profitability requirements, retail participants buy for price appreciation potential, sometimes generating triple-digit gains in stocks with no recent dividend history.

He also highlighted structural changes in market governance and transaction flows that improve stability and investor protection. Statutory fees to regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the NGX, alongside clearly defined broker responsibilities, have reinforced accountability and transparency.

Looking ahead, Kurfi advised investors to focus on fundamentals, diversify their portfolios, and maintain exposure to bluechip companies with consistent profit and dividend records. He also urged attention to high-yield dividend stocks and insurance firms with strong asset bases, predicting they would offer robust returns in the coming years.

“The market has come to stay, and the rising will continue,” he concluded. “As long as domestic investors remain the major players, there will be stability. We understand our market, we are not going anywhere, and that is why this market will never crash like it did in 2008.”