Expert: Many Nigerian Families Are Single-parented

Founder of Cute Kids Haven Foundation (CKHF), Ms Abiodun Abegunde, has said many Nigerian families are single parented. Abegunde said this during the celebration of its maiden edition of Children’s day in Lagos. She said the NGO was born out of the fact that most Nigerian men do not take up their responsibilities at home.

Abegunde said she realised this when her husband initiated divorce in 2020. She said the man never met up with the monthly upkeep that the court mandated him to pay. She noted that many families in Nigeria are single parent oriented which makes many women to wake up as early as 4.00 am in order to make ends meet.

She said some children cannot afford as little as notebooks, school uniform, sandals and bags in school due to the fact that the burden was huge on the mother. Abegunde said if these women could be motivated, it would go a long way in making these children attend school with ease.

Speaking, Master Fire- funmi Bello thanked the convener of the children’s day for giving the opportunity to wine, refresh and relax. Bello said so many children are looking up to the opportunity but did not get it. Also Master David Chiazor, said children are the future of today. Chiazor, however, frowned at the rate of child abuse in Nigeria, noting that the rate was alarming.