Expert Lauds Tinubu For Strengthening LG Administration

Share

An expert in local government administration, Tunde Ogunmola, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for strengthening local government administration with the Supreme Court judgement on financial autonomy for local governments.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) member urged Nigerians to continue to support the reforms of the Tinubu administration, noting that the efforts of the Federal Government in strengthening the local government would drive grassroots development.

He called on state governors to ensure that the purpose of the Supreme Court judgement is achieved by abiding by the ruling of the apex court. Ogunmola, a graduate of Local Government Administration and Development Studies, said:

“Local governments are where government’s impacts are mostly felt in terms of infrastructural development and provision of basic amenities for the people at the grassroots.

If funds are in short supply to them, developmental projects will definitely elude the local people, because governance is money, and without money, governments at the local level will be helpless. Helplessness is often said to lead to hopelessness.” He appealed to governors to complement Tinubu.

Share

Please follow and like us: