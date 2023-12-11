Expert lauds ministers for e-governance

The founder of Talentcroft and Senior Partner at Rane Interaktiv Medien Limited, Harold Olamilokun, has praised the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for revolutionising the issuance of the Nigerian passport.

Olamilokun also lauded the efforts of the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani for steering Nigeria towards becoming a knowledge-based powerhouse.

He said as Nigeria strides towards a future where telecom and e-government synergize, the vision is one of enhanced governance, reduced criminal activities, and an empowered citizenry.

According to him, a significant stride in digital transformation is the integration of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) with the Ministry of Interior.

He noted that Nigeria’s pursuit of a single digital identity ecosystem, integrating various identity components such as the Bank Verification Number (BVN).

, NIN, phone number registration, passport details, underscored how this convergence enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of e-government services.

Olamilokun stressed the need for robust measures to secure citizens’ data and maintain the integrity of e-government platforms.

He said the recent developments from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of enforcement of freezes on non-BVN, and NIN accounts are a step in the right direction to curb fraudulent activities.