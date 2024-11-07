Expert Identifies Unforeseen Circumstance As Major Cause f Erectile Dysfunction In Men

Share

…as ABUAD partners India Hospital on Kidney Transplant Programme

A medical expert, Dr Rajiv Sood, has identified unforseen circumstance as a propeller to erectile dysfunction that occurred in more than 50 per cent men across the globe.

The disease, according to the expert could be either temporary, or permanent

Dr Sood, an expert in Urology and Renal Transplant at the Marengo Asia Hospital, India gave this submission on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, during an interactive session with the media, organised, in partnership with the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) Multi-System Hospital, (AMSH).

The event commemorated the expansion, and widening of the scope of kidney transplant programme by the hospital, in conjunction with Marengo Asia Healthcare Private limited, India.

Dr Sood stated that “Nearly every man is liable to suddenly suffer such erectile dysfunction, because it’s major causes include unpalatable situations, psychological disturbances, accidents, and unexpected injuries, incurred from certain circumstances, not envisaged.”

He said his hospital in India, accepted to partner with ABUAD hospital on it’s proposed kidney transplant programme, among several other health situations, including erectile dysfunction, “not only to transfer technology, but to also reduce heavy cost of treating such high profile health challenges abroad, which he puts at minimum cost of $10,000.”

Affected persons according to the medical Practitioner have options of going through advanced means of surgeries, such as robotic, and many others.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Medical Director,CMD, of ABUAD Multi-System Hospital, Dr Kolawole Ogundipe, said the partnership was aimed at raising the bar of the already recorded success stories of the hospital on renal care and several others.

He said as at the last count, the hospital was already offering 10 dialysis sessions per mouth, but that the figure had now increased to over 400 sessions, monthly.

“Way back to October 2021, our dedicated transplant team, successfully performed the hospital’s first kidney transplant, and our program has continued to make the waves, thereby underscoring ABUAD Multi-System hospital’s commitment to advancing functional healthcare in Nigeria

“In introducing the new kidney transplant programme, scheduled to take-off in January, 2025, through this partnership, we are proud to announce the expansion, in conjunction with Marengo Asia Healthcare Private Limited, which is a leading healthcare provider in India.

” This partnership has already yielded significant success. In the last 48 hours alone, as we have completed four successful kidney transplants.

” These surgeries, represent a monumental step forward, allowing us to offer life-saving care and specialised treatment, without the need for patients to seek care abroad”, he said.

He added that through the collaboration, ABUAD hospital, with Marengo Hospital, would provide services areas such as Endourology, Introducing minimally invasive options for managing complex urological conditions, as well as offering new solutions to penile Implants for Erectile Dysfunction:

“The partnership would also be extended to Laparoscopic and Advanced Surgical Procedures, providing invasive surgeries, for wide range of health situations.”, the CMD said.

