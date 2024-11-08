Expert Identifies Causes Of Erectile Dysfunction In Men

Share

Dr Rajiv Sood yesterday identified unforeseen circumstances as a propeller to erectile dysfunction that occurs in more than 50 per cent of men across the globe.

The disease, according to the medical expert, could be either temporary or permanent The expert in urology and renal transplant at the Marengo Asia Hospital, India, said these in Ado Ekiti during an interactive session with the media.

The event was organised in partnership with the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) Multi-System Hospital, (AMSH). The event commemorated the expansion, and widening of the scope of kidney transplant programme by the hospital, in conjunction with Marengo Asia Healthcare Private Limited.

Sood said: “Nearly every man is liable to suddenly suffer such erectile dysfunction, because it’s major causes include unpalatable situations, psychological disturbances, accidents, and unexpected injuries, incurred from certain circumstances, not envisaged.”

Share

Please follow and like us: