Expert: How Social Media Increases Rate Of Depression, Suicide

Maymunah Kadiri, a consultant neuropsychiatrist, yesterday blamed the rising incidents of depression, suicide and some other mental health conditions on social media innovation.

Kadiri said in an interview with journalists in Lagos that social media played a huge role in the incidents of suicide and depression, especially among youths.

According to her, other factors contributing to the incidents include environmental factors, relationship problems, life challenges and poor parenting.

She said: “Social media gives us that picture of a perfect life, so people will want to be like those they see on the internet and also want to live perfect lives.

“It is so unfortunate because social media has no rules or regulations, so you cannot really curtail how people use social media and what direction they follow.”

