Expert Highlights Reasons Telecom Operators Shun Rural Areas

Telecommunications companies (telcos) consistently avoid expanding services to rural regions, prioritising urban centers where profitability is assured, according to industry experts.

This trend exacerbates the digital divide, leaving rural communities without reliable connectivity and deepening socioeconomic inequalities.

Dr. Tola Yusuf, Co-founder of infrastructure solutions firm, Infratel Africa, emphasised that investment decisions in the telecom sector are driven by financial viability.

“Investment naturally flows where returns are guaranteed,” he stated, adding that “rural areas, with sparse populations, challenging terrain, and limited existing infrastructure, present high costs and uncertain revenue streams for operators.”

According to him, deploying telecoms infrastructure in rural zones involves significant hurdles, stating that low population density reduces potential subscriber bases, making it difficult for companies to recoup investments.

Additionally, rugged landscapes and remoteness escalate costs for tower installation, fiber optic cable laying, and maintenance.

Yusuf noted that unreliable power supplies in many regions further increased operational expenses, as operators must rely on expensive diesel generators.

“The business case for rural telecom expansion is weak without intervention. Operators face slim profit margins or even losses, which discourages private sector investment,” he explained.

The absence of reliable internet and mobile services hampers rural access to essential services. Education, healthcare, and economic opportunities suffer, perpetuating cycles of poverty.

Farmers cannot access real-time market data, students struggle with e-learning, and healthcare providers lack telemedicine capabilities. This divide also stifles national economic growth, as unconnected populations remain excluded from the digital economy.

To address this imbalance, Yusuf urged governments and regulators to implement “enabling policies” that incentivise rural infrastructure development.

Such measures, according to him, should include publicprivate partnerships (PPPs), where governments share deployment costs with telcos; tax breaks or subsidies – reducing financial burdens for companies operating in rural areas; Universal Service Funds (USFs) – edirecting levies from telecom revenues to fund rural projects; as well as infrastructure sharing mandates which require operators to collaborate on tower deployment to cut costs.

“Policy frameworks must de-risk investments and ensure telcos see rural zones as viable markets,” Yusuf added, citing examples like Kenya’s USF and India’s BharatNet project, which have improved rural connectivity through state-backed initiatives.

Through his work at Infratel Africa, Yusuf advocated for innovative solutions to expand connectivity.

The firm collaborated with governments and telcos to design low-cost infrastructure models, such as solar-powered towers and communitynetwork partnerships. “By rethinking traditional approaches, we can make rural projects sustainable,” he said.

