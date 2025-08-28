Expert Highlights Natural Foods’ Impact In Malaria Fight

Health and nutrition experts say everyday foods such as oranges, grapes, cocoa, onions, and the African star apple (Agbalumo) could help prevent and manage malaria, one of Africa’s deadliest diseases.”

Speaking on NTA Network’s Health Options recently, a Professor of phytomedicine, Ben Amodu said fruits like grapes and oranges can provide a “very good combo” against malaria.

“I have told you how powerful oranges are, both their peel and their rind, because of the phytochemicals they contain, especially vitamin C. They contain as much as 100 milligrams, which is a very good strength.

If well concentrated, it becomes like an antibiotic, boosts the immune system, and goes a long way,” Amodu explained. He also described the African star apple (Agbalumo) as “very powerful in suppressing malaria, even at a creative level,” noting that it can be dried, ground into powder, and brewed as tea for treatment.

Cocoa, Amodu added, is rich in polyphenols with “a lot of anti-malaria properties,” while onions—whether yellow, red, purple, white, black, or spring varieties—are also beneficial.

Health experts, however, caution that while these foods can strengthen the immune system, they should complement rather than replace medical treatment.

Malaria remains one of the leading causes of illness and death across Africa, particularly among children under five and pregnant women. As countries explore innovative approaches to health, integrating nutritionbased solutions with modern medicine could provide new hope in reducing the malaria burden.