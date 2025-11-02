Expert Guide To Fighting Acne

The word “acne” is derived from the Greek word “acme,” meaning “point” or “peak,” signifying the peak of youth. That is the stage when acne most often appears. Acne is one of the most common skin conditions affecting people of all ages, though it’s most prevalent among teenagers and young adults. Health practitioners have listed acne as one of the conditions that affect people’s mental health, due to loss of self confidence.

Nigerian Cosmetic Scientist, Taiwo Ape, shared stepby-step how acne breakouts happens and steps to take in preventing it. Despite being talked about frequently, Acne is still a common skin condition that is not easy to manage once it appears on the skin, causing pimples, blemishesand scars.

Causes of Acne

Acne develops when hair follicles become clogged with oil (sebum), dead skin cells, and bacteria. Several factors contribute to this process:

Hormonal Changes: During puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, or stress, acne sets in depending on hormones triggered.

Excess Sebum Production: Overactive sebaceous glands can block pores and create a breeding ground for bacteria, which leads to acne development.

Genetics: A family history of acne can increase one’s likelihood of developing it.

Poor Skincare Habits: Such as not cleansing properly, or touching the face frequently can worsen acne.

Diet and Lifestyle: High sugar, processed foods, and dairy products have been linked to increased acne breakouts.

Effects of Acne

Physical Effects: Scarring, pigmentation, redness, and uneven skin texture are the most common noticeable physical effects of acne.

Emotional Effects: Many individuals experience anxiety, embarrassment, and even depression due to persistent breakouts.

Social Effects: Acne can lead to social withdrawal or loss of confidence in professional and personal interactions.

Best Remedies for Acne

Home Remedies: Aloe Vera Gel soothes inflammation and promotes healing.

Tea Tree Oil: A natural antibacterial that helps reduce redness and swelling.

Honey and Cinnamon Mask: Both have antimicrobial properties.

Green Tea: Reduces sebum production and bacterial growth