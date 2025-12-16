Expert Gives Insight Into Escalating Cost Of Air Tickets

The Group Managing Director of Finchglow Holdings, Mr Bankole Bernard has said the rising ticket costs n Nigeria is driven by economic pressures, market forces and statutory charges rather than profiteering.

Speaking on airfare pricing, Bernard explained that the cost of tickets reflects structural realities within the aviation ecosystem, including demand levels, operating expenses and government-imposed levies affecting airlines and passengers alike.

According to him, tickets cost must be viewed strictly as a com- mercial outcome shaped by demand and supply. “When demand outweighs supply, the cost will go up. That is the reality of any commercial product,” Bernard said, stressing that ticket cost responds directly to seat availability and passenger volumes”.

He, however, acknowledged that passengers feel the impact more sharply during periods of economic strain. “There is nothing you and I can do about the economy.

There is nothing you and I can do,” he said, adding that macroeconomic pressures, foreign exchange con- straints and rising operational costs inevitably reflect in ticket cost across domestic routes. He explained that ticket cost could moderate when government policies encourage route expansion and higher flight frequencies.

He stated that increased capacity reduced pressure on pricing and supports volume-driven business models. “When we have more frequent routes, the pressure reduces one way or the other,” he said, noting that volume and yield determine how airlines and agents remain viable.

Breaking down the structure of ticket cost, Bernard revealed that airlines retain only a portion of the fare paid by passengers. He said: “If a ticket is one thousand naira, about forty-five per cent goes to taxes and charges. The airline does not take the full amount.”

He explained that taxes, charges and levies significantly dilute airline revenue. In addition, Bernard empha- sised that airlines merely collect these statutory deductions on behalf of government agencies. “They are not going to absorb the cost.

They will pass it on in the goods they are selling,” he said, explaining that ticket cost rises largely because multiple levies are embedded within the final fare structure. Bernard also linked ticket cost pressures to Nigeria’s airport framework, noting that the coun- try operates twenty-two federal airports.

He explained that many of these facilities generated lim- ited revenue, forcing government to subsidise overheads. These operational costs, accorfing to him, eventually feed into aviation charges and influence ticket cost nationwide.

While supporting airport development as a capital investment, he argued that airports should operate as commercial ventures.

“Government is not in the business of running business. They are regulators,” he said, advocating concessioning and professional management to improve efficiency, reduce waste and stabilise ticket cost in the long term. Despite public concern about ticket cost, Bernard disclosed that Finchglow Group recorded growth in bookings over the past year.