Expert: Genome Editing Can Impact Rural Incomes, Enhance Livelihoods

The Technical Lead of Genome Editing Initiative, African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) Centre of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Olalekan Akinbo, has revealed that genome editing can significantly impact rural incomes and enhance livelihoods.

In a media briefing in Abuja recently, Prof Akinbo stated that the integration of agricultural trade and genome editing was crucial for Africa’s economic growth as it would help impact rural incomes, reduce poverty and enhance livelihoods of small holder farmers.

According to him, genome editing was a technique used in making precise modifications to the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of a cell or organism.

As productivity rises, he said, farmers would benefit from better market access and improved competitiveness in both local and global markets.

In his words, ”the integration of advanced agricultural practices, such as genome editing, and strategic trade agreements like the African Continental Free Trade Area( AfCFTA) can help Africa ascend to a global agricultural powerhouse.

Enhanced traits in crops, coupled with the AfCFTA’s ability to streamline trade and encourage regional commerce, can improve the quality and value of agricultural produce, which will in turn reduce dependency on external markets and improve food security across the continent.”

Akinbo also noted that Africa was a net exporter of agricultural products, adding that agri-food trade remained a significant component of the continent’s economy.

Over the past two decades, he elaborated, Africa’s agri-food trade dynamics had however shifted significantly with the continent becoming a net agri-food importer since 2000.

According to him, as of today, a substantial 81 per cent of Africa’s food imports are sourced from outside the continent, while 78 per cent of its agri-food exports are directed to international markets.

”To reverse this trend, strategic interventions like the AfCFTA are essential. The AfCFTA aims to promote regional integration by fostering intra-African trade in agricultural products, thereby reducing dependency on external markets and improving food security across the continent.”