Expert: FG Has Reintroduced Fuel Subsidy Under Different Name

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KSBC Advisory Partners Limited, Chika Mbonu, has said that fuel subsidy is back under a different name. He stated that recent mar- ket developments such as the rise in global crude prices and maintenance of petrol pump prices at the current average prices ranging from N568 to N615, showed that the subsidy was back.

A document by the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), revealed that in August 2023, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) paid $275million as dividends to Nigeria via NNPCL. But NNPCL used $220million (N169.4 billion at N770/$) out of the $275mil- lion to pay for fuel subsidy. The revelation by FAAC indicated that the subsidy is back and NNPC is now tak- ing NLNG dividends to pay the subsidy.

Mbonu said: “Diesel is about N1,000 per litre now and PMS (petrol) should be hugging that same amount now per litre, if not for the subsidy that has come back into the system. So, let nobody fool you; subsidy by whatever name it is called, whether it is recovery/under-recovery, is back into public finance.”

He spoke during the Nairametrics webinar yesterday, where the discussion centered on an analysis of President Bola Tinubu’s first 100 days in office. The management expert advised the Federal Government to address current challenges in the oil and gas sub-sector to increase the nation’s oil production.

He stated that increasing the nation’s oil production was vital to streamlining and fortifying Nigeria’s public finance, comprising revenue generation and expenditure management. He emphasized that oil is significant as a primary revenue and foreign exchange source for the nation. He urged the government to elevate oil production levels, irrespective of the ongoing discourse regarding diversification of the source of revenue for the nation from oil.

According to him, the current administration, under President Bola Tinubu’, lacks alternative initiatives capable of significantly augment- ing the country’s revenue streams. He opined that the Tinubu administration has not presented any viable schemes that could substantially boost revenue generation. He said: “Oil has been our major source of revenue and foreign exchange in the last 50 years.

Our oil production came down from almost two million barrels per day to less than a million barrels per day. “I expect the government to do something drastic about our oil production. We need to get our oil production levels up again to increase our revenue.”

He stated that Nigeria, for the last three years, has been a broke country because there is always a question of how the government is financing the gaps that exist in public financing. Mbonu said: “We did not really have a choice for the removal of fuel subsidy because we could not sustain it. The public finance couldn’t sustain it and that is very commendable.

Incidentally, almost all the 2023 Presidential candidates also said the subsidies were going.” He also said that the exchange rate unification was because the Central Bank of Nigeria had a multiplicity of rates and that it has now been tied into one rate. He stated that consequently, there is only one window now.

He also opined that the free market will be a mirage because there is no supply to back it up. He added that the major issue is where the forex supply will come from. According to him, Nigeria’s problem is not debt but revenue. He said that the country is facing the challenge of how to expand revenues and reduce expenditures.