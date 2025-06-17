Expert Dispels Misconception About Family Planning Methods

Share

A registered public health nurse, Mrs Roseline Akinlabi, has called for collective efforts to dispel myths and misconceptions about family planning methods.

Akinlabi, the Adolescent and Youths and Sexual Reproductive Health Desk Officer, Osun Primary Healthcare Board, made the call during a virtual engagement programme organised by the State Public Health media team with the support of a non-governmental organisation, The Challenge Initiative (TCI) in Osogbo.

She said the various myths and misconception about family planning methods had led to high prevalence of teenage pregnancy, high maternal, mortality, as well as morbidity rate in the state and the country at large.

Akinlabi also said this had led to reduced use of modern contraception rate and increased risk of high-risk pregnancies in the society. She spoke on the topic: “The impacts of Family Planning Myths And Misconceptions on Spacing, Unplanned Pregnancy and Unsafe Abortion”.

Share