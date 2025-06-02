Expert Charts Pathway To Quality Life On Retirement

Share

How to attain good retirement amid prevailing economic headwinds, has been great challenge to many people, but the Founder Mutual Specialists, Adetola Adegbayi, has helped provided an answer by identifying steps that should be adopted.

Adetola Adegbayi, who was the Keynote Speaker at the recently held 2025 Inspenonline Retirement Summit in Lagos, whilst speaking on the theme: ‘Attaining Good Retirement Amid Economic Headwinds’ shared practical steps that should be taken to attain good retirement.

According to her, there should be personal finance experts to effectively educate the public, as against product sales agents who are keen on just selling products.

She also noted that there should be financial risk management experts and not promoters of pseudo gambling. Adetola craved financial structuring/engineering and not financial swindling.

Other solutions are: Financial education specialists and not just commissioned sales agents. Adherence to 30-30-30-10 rule, which entails active life(Living expenses; discretionary spending; savings and debts repayment, while retirement plan(Bonds; stock & shock; real estate/property and cash) She submitted that there should be a national wealth management initiative and not just a national budget and that there should be calculated risk taking and not greed, whereby those who want to take get taken.

Adetola Adegbayi’s submissions were supported by the former Commissioner for Insurance Fola Daniel; who was the Chairman of the event; Chairman STI Leasing Limited Tom Ogboi; Managing Consulting Motodols Consults Mrs Folashade Onanuga, Commissioner for Insurance Olusegun Omosehin and many other dignitaries, who advocated early planning and financial prudence as also good tools for good retirement.

