Expert Charts Path To Financial Freedom Amid Daunting Realities

Against the backdrop of economic turbulence, soaring inflation, and a depreciating naira, Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, a chartered accountant and financial strategist, has outlined new strategies to financial freedom in turbulent times.

Addressing an audience of policymakers, business leaders, and aspiring entrepreneurs, Ijezie unveiled masterplan for achieving financial freedom, retiring young, and enjoying life—even in the face of Nigeria’s daunting economic realities.

“The pursuit of financial independence is not a privilege but a necessity,” Ijezie declared, setting the stage for a transformative discussion” at the just concluded maiden edition of the Blakey’s National Economic Conference in Lagos recently.

“True financial freedom grants you the ability to make life choices unhindered by monetary constraints—it is the key to stability, security, and ultimately, a fulfilling life,” he said.

In what he described as the “9 Lessons for Financial Freedom,” he outlined a roadmap that included living below one’s means, cultivating multiple income streams, prioritising investments, and embracing financial literacy.

Dissecting the nation’s economic crisis, painting a stark picture of the challenges Nigerians face daily, the accountant asserted that “survival is no longer enough. We must position ourselves to thrive.”

With inflation surging to 34.8 per cent, a monetary policy rate of 27.25 per cent, and the naira plummeting to about N1,650 per dollar, he underscored the urgency of adopting strategic financial planning.

“There is no shortcut to wealth. The path to financial freedom requires discipline, patience, and a clear strategy,” he emphasised. He urged Nigerians to minimise debt, build emergency funds, and adopt tax-smart investment strategies as essential steps toward securing their financial future.

For the ambitious middleclass professional, Chief Ijezie detailed the 10 cardinal rules of wealth creation, which included: Strategic Debt Management – Leveraging low-interest loans for asset acquisition.

Tax Intelligence – optimizing tax deductions and incentives. Investment Mastery – diversifying assets to hedge against inflation. Frugal Living – spending wisely and reinvesting earn – ings.

He also warned against common financial pitfalls, citing billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s five deadly money habits: overspending, delaying investments, market speculation, neglecting financial education, and blindly following trends.

Highlighting the nine streams of income that can accelerate financial freedom, Chief Ijezie championed the importance of earned, dividend, rental, business, and passive income.

“Relying solely on a paycheck is financial suicide,” he warned. “To withstand economic shocks, Nigerians must cultivate alternative revenue streams.”

