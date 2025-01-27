Expert Charts Path To Converting Diaspora Funds Into Investments

Share

Despite the significant remittances in diaspora funds into the country estimated at $25.1 billion in 2020, persistent challenges have continued to stall its conversation into investments, a former Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Dr Emeka Offor, said.

With approximately 17 million Nigerians living abroad, the country receives around $20 billion to $22 billion annually in remittances, an amount said to be far below its potential of $35 billion to $40 billion.

He said the bottlenecks stalling conversation of diaspora remittances into investments were lack of awareness about investments in Nigeria, limited access to financing and funding; poor infrastructure and insecurity in some parts of the country and corruption and bureaucratic red tape amongst others.

Offor, in a paper presentation entitled, “Unlocking the potential for diaspora investment in South East Nigeria,” said the country was gifted with strength that makes it an attractive investment destination to any serious investors.

The occasion was an advocacy workshop organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which focused on promoting diaspora investment in South East Nigeria.

Offor noted that South East Nigeria in particular was gifted with opportunities for the conversation of diaspora remittances into investments. He listed some of the opportunities to include agriculture.

“The region is known for its fertile soil and favorable climate, making it an ideal location for agricultural investments. “With a growing population and increasing economic activity, there is a need for investment in infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and housing.

“Then tourism, the region’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty make it an attractive destination for tourists. “Diaspora investments have the potential to drive sustainable development in South East Nigeria.

By unlocking this potential, we can create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our communities,” he said.

He noted that Nigerian diaspora remittances constituted 6.1 per cent of the country’s GDP, representing an astounding 83 per cent of Federal Government’s annual budget and 11 times the nation’s foreign direct investment.

Share

Please follow and like us: