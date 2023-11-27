Expert Charges Telecom Firms To Comply With Federal, State Laws

The Director of Projects and Data Management, Global Transaction Nigeria Limited (GTNL), Morenike George-Taylor, on Monday urged Telecommunications companies to always operate in line with Federal and State laws.

George Taylor, while fielding questions from journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital, also noted that critical infrastructure bill protection should only apply to companies who comply with the law.

New Telegraph reports that Global Transactions Nigeria Limited (GTNL), is a company saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that telecommunications infrastructure complies with the environmental laws of Osun State.

George Taylor said: “The passage of the critical infrastructure bill has been a debate in Nigeria for over 15 years and there are several reasons why Telecommunications companies have contributed so much to Nigeria’s GDP growth and broadband penetration in the past few years.

She stressed that this cannot be understated, but it appears that somewhere along the line, there has been a mix-up of the distinction between compliance with the law and benefiting a community and non – compliance with the law and benefiting a

community.

According to her “While it is crucial to protect critical national assets, such as the telecommunications infrastructure, it is equally important to ensure that telecommunications companies operate responsibly and comply with the Federal and State laws. ”

“These companies should not be allowed to become reckless or neglect their obligations, including paying taxes. Every sector of the economy is paying taxes and the telecommunications sector cannot be given preferential treatment. ”

“The hospitality sector is taxed, the maritime sector is taxed, the pharmaceutical sector is taxed, the automobile sector and much more. Upholding legal and regulatory standards are essential for a well-functioning and sustainable telecommunications sector.”

She emphasised that Sustainable development should be in the best interest of the nation and that means that while the nation seeks to develop, it seeks to do so without harming the ecology or making additional negative contributions to issues relating to climate change.

She also pointed out that “one aspect that deserves attention is the environmental impact of laying fiber optics. The process of installing fiber optics can have implications for the environment, including disruptions to ecosystems and potential damage to natural habitats.”

She remarked, “If telecommunications companies are not compelled to reinstate these areas after infrastructure deployment, the environmental consequences could be significant. It is essential to enforce regulations that require companies to restore and rehabilitate affected areas, minimizing any long-term harm to the environment.”

“Additionally, obtaining state approvals for telecommunications infrastructure is crucial. State approvals serve as a means to ensure that

projects adhere to local regulations, planning laws, zoning requirements, and environmental considerations peculiar to the State. ”

“The installation of masts should be done carefully so as not to disrupt the eco-system. By obtaining the necessary approvals, telecommunications companies can demonstrate their commitment to responsible operation and mitigate any potential negative impacts on communities and the environment.”

“While discussing critical national infrastructure, the issue of abandoned masts must not be overlooked. We have had several instances over the

past few years of masts being abandoned by companies who simply remove their names and leave the masts to collapse and endanger human

and animal life.

Telecommunications companies must be regulated with strict consequences for actions where these abandoned masts are used by terrorists and kidnappers for communication.

“It is arguable that many masts within the country also fail to comply with the laws of NESREA, NCC as well as other State Laws. The mast sites are

not properly maintained and there is insufficient supervision at a Federal Level to ensure that they are not harming Nigerian citizens and the

environment.”

The State Governments should not be short-changed in any way and the approval fees due should be paid. This will create a win-win situation for the state and for the nation as a whole. Where companies seek to benefit from the critical national infrastructure bill, they ought to be obligated to comply with the law.