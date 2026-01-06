Expert Cautions Against Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare

Prof Kabir Durowade, a consultant epidemiologist, has urged careful application of Artificial Intelligence and telemedicine within Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Durowade spoke Sunday at the 6th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of Offa Doctors, held in Offa Local Government Area, Kwara. He described Artificial Intelligence as an interdisciplinary field spanning computer science, mathematics, neuroscience and linguistics, designed to create human-like intelligence artificially.

“Artificial Intelligence systems can generate novel text, images, videos or other outputs, and have potential to solve some of the world’s most complex problems. “AI stands poised to redefine patient care, improve outcomes and alleviate burdens on healthcare professionals,” Durowade said.

He noted that AI was rapidly transforming many sectors, stressing that healthcare was no exception. Durowade explained that telemedicine enables remote access to medical care through technology-driven platforms.

He said telemedicine involved video calls, messaging and mobile applications, adding that it was gaining momentum across Nigeria. However, he lamented persistent shortages of health workers and the “Japa syndrome”, which had worsened Nigeria’s doctor-to-population ratio.

According to him, high disease burden and low doctor-patient ratios provided opportunities for leveraging AI and telemedicine in healthcare delivery. Earlier, Offa Doctors President, Dr Rasheed Odunola, highlighted the importance of the conference, marking the forum’s seventh year and its first scientific conference.

“The Offa Doctors is a nonpolitical, purpose-driven body established for service, unity and community development. “Since inception, members and successive executives have remained committed to diligently pursuing its goals and objectives,” he said.

Odunola said the forum had renovated health centres and sustained a monthly radio health enlightenment programme across the state.

Other achievements, he said, included scholarships for indigent medical students, commissioning of a secretariat and creation of a global database of Offa doctors. He noted that unofficial records indicated over 300 medical doctors of Offa origin worldwide.

However, Odunola disclosed that only about 100 were financial members, with 106 fully captured in the forum’s database. He said this gap remained an area for collective improvement. The president reaffirmed members’ commitment to improving healthcare delivery in Offa, neighbouring communities and Kwara, in general.