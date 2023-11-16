Expert Campaigns Against Mental Health Stigma

Despite growing awareness of mental health issues, stigma has remained a pervasive obstacle in Nigeria, deterring countless individuals from seeking help. Speaking on the importance of mental health well-being, Psychologist and Researcher, Ibifubara Davies, said the need for effective strategies to combat this stigma and enhance mental health support is more critical than ever as she launched “A Plethora of Thoughts,” an innovative card game, to tackle the challenge, offering a transformative approach to address the stigma surrounding mental health in Nigeria.

According to her, in a country where misconceptions and discrimination often shroud mental health concerns, seeking help can be a daunting task. “Many young people face significant barriers in accessing mental health services due to prevailing societal attitudes and lack of understanding. The persistent stigma attached to mental health issues exacerbates the problem, preventing individuals from seeking the care they need.

“Moreover, Nigeria grapples with a shortage of mental health professionals and facilities, amplifying the challenges in obtaining appropriate mental health care. The scarcity of mental health resources further underscores the urgent need for accessible and innovative solutions to bridge this gap and offer much-needed support to those struggling with mental health challenges,” she said.

She further stated: “Embracing mental health in Africa is not just a personal journey; it’s a collective elevation. As a system that is mainly communal, we can use that in our favour. As we continue to be resilient people, we can weave threads of understanding, unravelling the stigma that binds us. In the end, every thread, including our mental well-being, is essential to create a system that flourishes. “A Plethora of Thoughts is poised to disrupt this cycle of stigma and inadequate mental health support.

By providing a safe and engaging platform for individuals to explore their emotions, thoughts, and struggles, the game aims to break down the walls of stigma and encourage open conversations about mental health. Through thought-provoking prompts and insightful gameplay, “A Plethora of Thoughts” fosters self-reflection and personal growth, empowering individuals to confront their mental health challenges. “The card game comes at a crucial time, aligning with efforts to prioritise mental health in Nigeria.

By promoting understanding and acceptance, “A Plethora of Thoughts” aims to create a more inclusive and empathetic society, where individuals feel supported in seeking the help they need. The game’s innovative approach could significantly impact how Nigerians perceive mental health, ultimately leading to a positive shift in attitudes and behaviours.”