Expert Calls For Technocrats To Lead Sports Sector In Nigeria

A foremost sports stakeholder, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, has called for technocrats to be appointed to lead Nigeria’s sports sector.

Speaking as a panelist at the maiden edition of the Big Sports Dialogue in Lagos, Atoyebi argued that professional expertise, rather than political appointments, is essential if the country hopes to revive its declining sports fortunes.

The event brought together sports administrators, industry stakeholders, and media practitioners to examine the challenges affecting the nation’s sporting performance.

Atoyebi, who recently won a sports role model award in Denmark, identified the lack of technocratic leadership and the poor state of infrastructure as the sector’s biggest problems.

She noted that meaningful reform would only take shape if these issues were addressed with urgency. She said she had repeatedly stressed the need for appointing professionals who understand the sector’s demands.

According to her, technocrats would be equipped to develop realistic blueprints, implement them effectively, and remain accountable, which she described as a crucial factor for progress.