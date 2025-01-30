Expert Calls For More Sensible Use Of Antibiotics To Fight Superbugs

Share

A university don, Prof. Adeleke Osho, on Thursday, said the misuse of antibiotics and lack of good hygiene can cause the human body to become resistant to antibiotics.

According to the Professor of Microbiology, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, overuse of such drugs means that bacteria can figure out how to protect themselves from antibiotics, which are designed to kill them.

This, he said, has led to the rise of the ‘superbugs’ and means we may be close to returning to a time when simple infections are no longer treatable as the antibiotics may not work.

Delivering inaugural lecture series 16, titled: “The Hunt For The Superbugs”, at the Redeemer’s University, on Thursday, Prof Osho said addressing the global challenge of antibiotic resistance requires collective responsibility and coordinated efforts across society.

According to him, public awareness campaigns must emphasize the danger of antibiotic misuse and Advocate for hygiene practices that reduce infection risks.

In tackling the superbug menace, Prof Osho said there was a need for healthcare professionals to adhere to prescribing guidelines, minimise unnecessary antibiotic use, and explore alternative therapies.

Describing superbugs as bacteria strains that have developed multiple resistances to antibiotics, rendering conventional treatment methods ineffective, the university don these bacteria pose a significant threat to global public health due to their capacity to cause severe infections that are increasingly challenging to treat.

He said: “To combat these bacteria, Governments must enforce stringent regulations to control antibiotic overuse in medicine and agriculture while ensuring access to clean water and sanitation to prevent the spread of resistant bacteria.

“To effectively combat antibiotic resistance and advance research in the context of superbugs, medicinal plants, and diabetes management, a multi-faceted approach is essential.

“Public-private partnerships are crucial for driving innovation in developing novel antibiotics, alternative treatments like bacteriophage therapy, plant-based antimicrobials, and functional foods.

“Consumers can contribute by advocating for sustainable agricultural practices and supporting responsibly sourced food products.

“International collaboration is imperative to combat this borderless threat. Global surveillance systems, equitable access to treatments, and shared research efforts are essential to safeguarding the efficacy of antibiotics for future generations, he said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Oluremi Akindele commended the researcher for the work well done, saying considering the danger posed by the life-threatening bacteria all hands must be on deck to tack it.

Share

