Expert Calls For Human-Centric Policy As Nigeria Leads Global AI Adoption

In a compelling address to policymakers and institutional leaders across Africa, AI transformations coach and thought leader, Adeoye Abodunrin, has laid out a critical roadmap for the continent’s technological future, urging a foundational shift in how artificial intelligence is governed.

Moving beyond mere warnings, Abodunrin presented a detailed call to action, stressing that the integration of behavioural science principles into AI governance, coupled with massive investment in AI literacy and ethically-grounded regulatory frameworks, is no longer a theoretical ideal but an urgent imperative for sustainable and equitable development.

In a chat with New Telegraph, Abodunrin argued that current approaches to AI strategy remain overwhelmingly technocratic. “We are brilliant at drafting policies that specify server capacities, data standards, and algorithmic audits, but woefully inadequate at drafting policies that account for human bias, social trust, or cultural perception,” he stated.

Embedding behavioural science, he explained, means proactively designing AI systems and the policies that guide them around how people actually think and behave, not how policymakers wish they would.

“For instance, a brilliantly designed AI-driven tax filing system will fail if it does not account for existing public distrust in revenue services or the cognitive complexity that discourages compliance. “Behavioural economics gives us the tools to ‘nudge’ systems toward greater efficacy and public good, building in prompts, simplifications, and incentives that align with realworld human psychology,” he said.

This human-centric governance, Abodunrin continued, must be underpinned by a continent-wide crusade for comprehensive AI literacy. He defined this not as simply teaching people to use chatbots, but as fostering a deep public understanding of AI’s mechanisms, potentials, and limitations.

He stated: “Investment in AI literacy is an investment in democratic resilience and economic participation. When citizens understand how algorithms influence the credit they receive, the news they see, or the job opportunities they are shown, they cease to be passive subjects and become informed participants in the digital economy.”

He called for structured literacy programmes targeting all societal segments, from school curricula that introduce computational thinking and ethics, to community workshops for market traders and artisans on leveraging AI for business, and mandatory modules for civil servants and judiciary officials on algorithmic decision-making.

Furthermore, Abodunrin emphasised that regulatory frameworks must transcend the generic ethical guidelines often imported from the Global North. He insisted they must be actively reframed to reflect distinct African ethical and cultural values.

“Our regulations cannot be carbon copies. They must answer African questions: How does AI respect communal decision-making processes? How does it protect against exacerbating existing ethnic or religious biases? How are collective rights and oral traditions safeguarded in data-driven systems?”

He proposed the establishment of interdisciplinary ethics councils, inclusive of sociologists, anthropologists, traditional leaders, and faithbased representatives, to work alongside technologists in shaping these regulations.

This, he believes, would ensure AI solutions are culturally congruent and garner broader public legitimacy. Citing the recent Google and Ipsos report which places Nigeria at the forefront of global AI usage, Abodunrin noted the paradox of high public engagement existing within a policy vacuum.

He said: “Our people are already racing ahead, using AI for learning, entrepreneurship, and problem-solving at astonishing rates. This creates a ‘window of urgency’ for our institutions. We must now build the guardrails and the guidance systems to ensure this explosive growth channels into national and continental development, rather than leading to exploitation, misinformation, or deepened inequality.”