Expert Calls For Concentration On Preventive Healthcare

Environmental Health expert and Head of the Environmental Health Department of Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State, Mrs Onyinyechi Nwaigwe has charged Non-Governmental Organizations and government at all levels to focus more on preventive against curative healthcare.

Nwaigwe who was answering questions from Journalists on issues bothering environmental health in Aba South Local Government Area said that preventive healthcare is a proactive approach aimed at dealing with any conditions before one requires effective treatment.

New Telegraph reports that in some areas in both Aba South and Aba North Local Government Areas, landlords and residents take advantage of rainfall to desilt their sewage into open streets and drainages thereby polluting the entire environment.

Reacting to the environmental hazards ongoing in her territory where, some homes, business centres and hotels have reportedly channelled or channelling their sewage and other waste into the public domain, Nwaigwe said that such practices will never be tolerated as her department is ready and working to end such.

She stressed that the Environmental Health Department of Aba South Local Government Area is already monitoring situations and urged the general public to help them by giving accurate information about any premises encouraging and causing pollution in the city.

“Curative approach is to control or treat a condition, but preventive healthcare is a positive, holistic notion that needs you to maintain and improve. It focuses on the overall quality of life and health.

“While curative healthcare focuses on removing the disease which is the hindrance to good health. Preventive healthcare can, thus, forestall a massive expense by warding off dangerous chronic illnesses.

“What am I trying to say? Take note that preventive healthcare and curative healthcare are both important, however, from what I know, it is better, less risky, and less expensive, to prevent diseases, than to cure them.

“One thing is very clear and that’s why I urge we go into preventive, health they say is wealth. When one is sick already, all interest will be focused on the cure. So for the individuals contributing to this health hazard, we’ll get them and prosecute them.

“We’re determined to make this city safe and healthy. We need the cooperation of Aba residents to end such menace. Such a thing can cause epidemics and put people’s lives in danger. Epidemic is a respecter of no more so, we all have a lot to do.

“This is why we prefer to work towards preventive healthcare because when one contracts a serious disease that’s preventive, the resources and other things it will take to cure may not be available. So, let government at all levels and even NGOs focus on preventive healthcare.”