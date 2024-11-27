Expert Advocates Strict Regulations To Address Antimicrobial Resistance In Nigeria

Share

The National Coordinator Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Disease, Food and Agriculture Organisation, Dr Ayodele Majekodunmi, has called on the Nigerian government to put strict regulations in place to curb the high number of deaths associated with Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in Nigeria.

Speaking at a Step-Down training Programme on Media-EIS tracks and AMR for members of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) in Abuja, she raised concerns that Nigeria currently ranks 19th out of 204 countries most affected by AMR-related deaths.

Majekodunmi who warned that AMR was silently escalating a global crisis, disclosed that the improper use of antimicrobials in humans, animals, and agriculture was the major driver of AMR resistance.

According to her, there was also the need for improved public awareness of the dangers of self-education and vis-a-vis AMR, coordinated global efforts, personal responsibility and good hygiene practice.

She said: “In 2019, AMR directly caused 64,500 deaths in Nigeria and was a contributing factor in over 263,000 more. Globally, AMR accounts for 1.3 million direct deaths and contributes to over 4 million fatalities annually. Without decisive interventions, this figure could rise to 10 million deaths per year by 2050, surpassing fatalities from cancer.

“Practices such as using antibiotics for livestock growth promotion or self-medication in humans are exacerbating the crisis.

“The economic implications are equally dire, with AMR increasing healthcare costs, reducing productivity, and threatening food security. “Antimicrobial resistance does not only affect health, it undermines livelihoods and development.”

Deputy Project Director Risk Communication, Breakthrough Action Nigeria, Dr. Olayinka Umar-Farouk, stressed the importance of well-informed media practitioners in addressing health challenges to improve health outcomes in the country including AMR.

Umar-Farouk who doubles as the Resident Advisor of the Media Epidemiology Infodemic Management Social Behavior Change Fellowship Programme (Media- EIS), noted that the programme since its initiation in 2022, has achieved remarkable achievements including participation in outbreak response efforts.

“The programme’s success is reflected in its focus on real-world application, as teams tackled specific diseases to translate knowledge into action. With the first cohort set to graduate in December, plans are underway to expand the fellowship and enhance the skills gained during the programme.”

Co-convener and Fellow of the Media-EIS, Ojoma Akor while disclosing that behaviour and environment influence the spread of disease(s), said there was an urgent need for health journalists to report the sector equipped with tools to interpret and communicate scientific data, especially during health emergencies, and to also report accurate and impactful stories.

According to her, it was important for health journalists to undergo in-depth training on epidemiology to help them understand scientific information that translate them to the public during disease outbreaks.

“By understanding these principles, journalists can bridge the gap between science and the public, contributing to improved health awareness and outcomes.”

