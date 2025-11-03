Expert Advocates Reform Of Labour Policies As FUTA SSANU Celebrates 30 Years

A former Registrar of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta and an expert in industrial relations, Dr Bola Adekola, has called for greater coherence in Nigeria’s labour policies to foster industrial harmony and sustainable national development.

Delivering a keynote address titled: “Industrial Relations Policy Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu: Matters Arising” at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Branch.

Dr Adekola traced the roots of Nigeria’s industrial relations to its colonial foundations, which, he said, created a persistent imbalance between employers and employees.

Adekola emphasised that President Tinubu’s policy reforms represent a significant but incomplete step toward transforming industrial relations in Nigeria.

He urged all stakeholders to “rise not just to critique, but to contribute,” adding that Nigeria’s prosperity depends on building a new social contract anchored on dialogue, equity, and accountability.

According to him, both the consultative tendencies of civilian administrations and the coercive methods of military regimes have failed to sustainably resolve labour grievances, as neither has fully addressed the structural inequities that breed industrial conflict.

He described Nigeria’s labour history as a “cycle of coercion and compromise,” noting that many administrations resorted to suppression or cosmetic negotiations instead of systemic reform.

Dr Adekola commended the Tinubu administration’s recent initiatives, particularly the National Industrial Relations Policy (NIRP) 2025 and the National Industrial Manpower Development Policy (NIMDP), as bold and progressive.

The NIRP, he explained, aims to provide a unified framework for trade union regulation and promote tripartite cooperation among government, employers, and workers in line with ILO standards, while the NIMDP seeks to align educational output with industrial needs through improved manpower planning and digital workforce mapping.

However, he expressed concern over unresolved disputes involving non-teaching university unions, especially SSANU and NASU, on issues such as earned allowances, promotion arrears, and unimplemented agreements dating back to 2009.

He cautioned that the continued delay in addressing these matters could lead to “another prolonged shutdown of the university system.”

Dr. Adekola lamented that successive renegotiation committees, from the Babalakin (2017) to the Yayale Ahmed (2023) and the recently expanded 2025 Committee, have produced “agreements of hope without consistent implementation,” thereby deepening mistrust between labour and government.

Beyond the university sector, he identified insecurity, corruption, and economic instability as broader national challenges that continue to fuel industrial unrest.

He said, “Debating labour reforms in a climate of pervasive insecurity is like discussing the colour of curtains in a burning house.”

To strengthen ongoing reforms, he recommended the establishment of a National Industrial Relations Council to ensure policy coherence, regular labour policy audits, expansion of labour courts for faster dispute resolution, integration of AI and data analytics in workforce planning, and inclusion of gender and disability rights in labour frameworks to promote inclusivity.

During the discussion segment, the National Vice President, Western Zone, Comrade Abdussobur Olayiwola Salaam, and Comrade (Sir) Uchenna Nwokeji, President, Owerri Sports Club, emphasized the urgent need for the government to pay better attention to the current funding crisis rocking public universities to avert a possible total shutdown of the system.

They jointly cautioned that continued neglect of the sector could plunge the nation’s higher institutions into deeper instability, disrupting academic calendars and worsening the existing brain drain.

In his welcome address, the Branch Chairman of SSANU-FUTA, Comrade Felix Adunbi, expressed gratitude to God and appreciation to all guests and members for joining in the historic celebration. He recalled that SSANU-FUTA was founded thirty years ago by visionary and courageous individuals who sought to promote the welfare, dignity, and voice of senior non-teaching staff in the university system.

He also announced the official launch of the SSANU-FUTA Secretariat Building Project, describing it as a “symbol of growth, unity, and institutional presence.” Adunbi emphasized that with collective effort and stakeholder support, the project would soon become a reality.

In a goodwill message, the National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, represented by the National Vice President, Western Zone, Comrade Abdussobur Olayiwola Salaam, PhD, praised the FUTA Chapter for its steadfastness, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of responsible unionism. He described the Chapter as “a body that adds value to the university system through service, sacrifice, and constructive engagement.”

He commended SSANU-FUTA for maintaining peace without compromising its advocacy for fairness and justice, noting that such maturity reflects true leadership and organisational strength. Comrade Ibrahim also applauded the university management for fostering a culture of dialogue and mutual respect with the union, which he said had contributed immensely to industrial harmony on campus.

He urged other universities to emulate the FUTA model, where management and unions work as partners in progress rather than adversaries.

The Vice-Chancellor, FUTA, Professor Adenike Oladiji, in her remarks, congratulated SSANU on its 30th anniversary and described the milestone as “a celebration of resilience, relevance, and renewal.” She extolled the Union for its maturity, innovation, and constructive engagement, noting that its conduct over the years has set a high standard for other staff Unions within and outside the university.

According to her, SSANU’s visible contributions, such as the renovation of university facilities, active participation in welfare initiatives, and support for the institution’s developmental agenda, demonstrate that Unions can be both critical and collaborative. “Your approach to engagement shows that dialogue, not discord, builds institutions,” she remarked.

The Registrar, FUTA, Mr Charles Adeleye, also commended the Union for being “mature, responsive, and constructive,” describing its 30-year journey as an inspiring example of consistency and purpose. He lauded the Branch’s leadership for balancing advocacy with responsibility, noting that their approach had helped sustain the university’s stable industrial atmosphere.

In his remarks, the Father of the Day, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, OFR, an elder statesman and education advocate, congratulated SSANU-FUTA for its courage, vision, and unflinching commitment to members’ welfare.

He described the Union as a model for effective university administration, emphasising that the growth of any academic institution depends not only on policies but also on the commitment of its workforce. He urged SSANU members to remain united, focused, and forward-looking, reminding them that “unionism, when guided by wisdom and humility, becomes a tool for progress, not just for protest.”

The celebration also provided a platform for award presentation to individuals and corporate organisations that had contributed meaningfully to the growth of SSANU-FUTA, education and technological development and growth over the years, aside from being a day of reflection on three decades of purposeful unionism, unity, and impactful service by the Union within the university system and the larger Nigerian academic community.