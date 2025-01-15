Expert Advocates Integration Of Substance Use Prevention, Treatment In Primary Healthcare

Share

A medical doctor, Dr Honest Anaba has called for the integration of substance use prevention, and treatment services in healthcare settings.

He noted that despite efforts to inform the public about a pressing need to integrate the services, nothing has been done.

Dr. Anaba who is a certified Addiction Medicine Physician and Clinical Director of the Resurgence Recovery Centre, stated this on Tuesday in Lagos, at the opening of the three-day training programme on Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT).

He noted that this particular intervention has been a major objective in the National Drug Control Master Plan to integrate substance use prevention and treatment services in primary healthcare settings.

“So myself and my colleagues who are currently enrolled in the Public Health Master’s Program at Johns Hopkins decided to take this initiative and see how we can collaborate with the Lagos State Primary Health Care and develop a curriculum.

“Hopefully this can be like a novel approach that could be replicated in other states and probably other primary health care settings being the very first,” he said.

“And we hope also that it could also be scaled down to other primary care physicians in different local governments within Lagos State, So I think that’s our new strategy.”

The SBIRT training programme which is holding at the LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, Dr Nurudeen Olowopopo Way, Ikeja, Lagos, and ends tomorrow, Thursday, has participants drawn from various primary healthcare centres in Lagos, representatives from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking with New Telegraph, Dr. Anaba, who is the project lead for the SBIRT training for Lagos Primary Care Physicians, said: “I think sometimes working in silence doesn’t also help the problem, rather it definitely creates more gaps within the landscape of substance use prevention and treatment.

“So what basically informed this collaboration is just to ensure that there’s proper integration, there’s effective communication among all stakeholders and everybody needs to know who does what, who can we communicate with when a particular problem presents. And it’s just to make things more coordinated in essence.

“We felt it would be meaningful to have key stakeholders that are involved in substance use treatment and prevention at any kid, at any level, both with the ministry, with the government, within communities, within the healthcare force, and see how everybody can all be involved in this.

He explained that the major objective of SBIRT is to integrate substance use screening services into primary health care (PHC) to make it mainstream.

“The idea is just to detect people who use drugs, who engage in risky patterns of drug use early enough before things escalate. So sometimes I think in normal responses we only just intervene when people already come with a proper addiction.

“But why can’t we screen for people using drugs even during our routine engagement with patients within our primary healthcare space?

Hopefully, that can be a very good opportunity to intervene, to probably conduct a brief intervention and that can also help the situation before it becomes a burden to the family, to the community and to the nation,” he said.

Dr. Anaba explained that SBIRT is primarily set up for primary health care, stressing that this is because primary health care is “in the heart of communities. So primary health care is to go to health facilities for patients that are residents in different communities in respective local governments before they are referred to secondary health care institutions or tertiary health care specialized institutions.

“So they tend to have tons of patients that are coming even for basic malaria, like basic typhoid treatment and the rest. So these are very good avenues for us.

Also, speaking with New Telegraph, a senior medical officer in Ete-Osa, who is one of the participants, commended the organisers, noting that, “if we look at our study that NAFDAC released, I think 2018-2019, about 14.3 million Nigerians are currently into drug abuse. And where are these people that are abusing these drugs?

“Are you going to see them? Are they going to come out to tell you that they are abusing these drugs? They are not going to tell you that they are sick. It is only when it has gotten so bad, that is when they now come into the hospital. At that point, it’s already very late.

“So this is the reason why they need to come in now so we can start, not when they’ve abused these medications and don’t know that these drugs can harm them in the future.

“This is the reason why this training needs to come in at this time and with the knowledge I’ve been able to get so far, I’m sure my community will definitely benefit from this,” he said.

