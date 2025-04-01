Expert Advocates Gender-Responsive Pedagogy In Institutions

Share

A notable scholar and passionate advocate for young girls’ empowerment, Funmilayo Doherty, has called for the adoption of gender-responsive teaching methods in tertiary institutions.

She noted that education is a powerful tool for transformation, yet gender biases in teaching and learning continue to limit opportunities for young women.

According to her, as Nigeria works toward a more inclusive society, it is crucial to adopt Gender-Responsive Pedagogy (GRP) in tertiary institutions.

Doherty, who is a Chief Lecturer at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, and the Project Coordinator of the Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership (GESP) at Yaba College of Technology (GESP_YABATECH), said this in a statement, stressing that GRP ensures that teaching methods, classroom interactions, and learning materials are free from gender bias, fostering an inclusive environment where all students can thrive.

She explained that this approach recognizes the different experiences and learning needs of Students, empowering all learners, especially young women.

She added that at the Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership (GESP) program in Yaba College of Technology, efforts are being made to introduce GRP into Nigeria’s technical and vocational education sector.

She revealed that the upcoming Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop, facilitated by INASP (International Network for Advancing Science and Policy, UK), will equip educators with the skills to create gender-inclusive classrooms where every Student has an equal opportunity to excel.

In the statement titled “Advancing Gender-Responsive Pedagogy in Nigeria’s Tertiary Institutions,” Doherty also noted that gender disparities remain a challenge in tertiary institutions, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, where female enrollment remains low due to cultural and institutional biases.

She emphasized that integrating GRP can help break these barriers and encourage more women to pursue careers in high-growth sectors.

She noted that through initiatives like the ToT workshop, the aim is to challenge gender stereotypes in learning materials and teaching practices, foster inclusive classrooms that support equal participation, implement assessment strategies that cater to diverse learning needs, and serve as mentors for female students in male-dominated fields.

She further said that achieving this vision requires collaboration from government agencies, educational institutions, and the private sector.

She stressed that policies that promote gender-sensitive curricula, institutional support for female Students, and continuous professional development for educators are essential for scaling up GRP nationwide.

She added that this journey requires collaboration from all stakeholders, including government agencies, educational institutions, civil society organizations, and the private sector.

She noted that policies that mandate gender-sensitive curricula, institutional support for female students in underrepresented fields, and continuous professional development for educators are essential in scaling up this initiative nationwide.

She further said that if Nigeria is truly committed to building a more inclusive education system, it must take action now.

By embracing gender-responsive teaching practices, she said, learning environments can be created where all students are empowered to reach their full potential, regardless of gender.

