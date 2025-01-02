Expert Advocates Comprehensive Master Plan To Incorporate Local Communities For Even Dev

Share

An expert in Regional Planning, Professor Babatunde Agbola has called for a comprehensive master plan to incorporate local communities for even development.

Agbola who spoke with newsmen at Ikinyinwa-Ijesa shortly after the annual general meeting of Mesinyinwa Supreme Club, Ikinyinwa in Obokun local government area of Osun State said doing plans for each city in isolation is not good enough.

He noted that when we have a regional plan, each town will know its location and its boundary and prioritise projects for execution adding that local and state government has to champion the course of master plans.

For the local communities, Prof Agbola disclosed that there is what we call village or rural planning for everything to be in its rightful place for a colourful environment and harmonious neighbourliness.

His words: “In the Ikinyinwa community, in the Obokun local government of Osun State, we have a master plan and in fact, what we are doing now is a regional plan that will incorporate Iponda, Ilase and Ikinyinwa communities. The drone has been flown, it is only one aspect that we have not consummated and that will be done this dry season.

“Obokun local government can have a master plan for Ibokun and the local governments as a whole, likewise other local governments of the state. And don’t forget, these three towns I am talking about are already inter-merged.

“Doing a plan for each of city is not good enough but when you have a regional plan, each town knows its location and its boundary and we come together and do it, that is the essence of regional planning.

“Ordinarily, it is the duty of local government moreso now that they will be getting their allocations direct from the federation account as of January. The local government and state government can now help in the execution of the plans that include roads, and other infrastructures.

“Each master plan is comprehensive and the government can now ask each community which of the amenities should be prioritised in terms of execution.

Professor Agbola stressed the need for communities to channel a course through which they can help themselves to complement government efforts adding that the government cannot do everything required by all communities at the same time.

