Expert Advocates Alignment Of African Engineering Education With Global Standards

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, has called for the alignment of engineering education and practice in Africa with global standards, while fostering local talent through curriculum enhancement, faculty development, industry collaboration, accreditation, and innovation.

Engr. Oguntala made the call on Thursday during the African Content Collaboration Session at the 2025 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), held at the Wyndham Hotel (formerly Crowne Plaza) in Houston, Texas, where she participated as a panelist.

She emphasized the importance of adapting international best practices to local contexts and investing in modern infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and digital tools to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Themed “Local Content Development and Partnership for Africa’s Energy Sustainability,” the session brought together experts and stakeholders to explore sustainable approaches to local content and technological advancement in Africa’s energy sector.

In recognition of her leadership, vision, and contributions to engineering development across the continent, Engr. Oguntala was presented with an Award of Honour during the event.

The session concluded with an engaging Q&A segment, where Engr. Oguntala and other panelists fielded questions from participants and discussed practical strategies for implementation and regional cooperation.

Her active participation at OTC 2025 underscored the NSE’s pivotal role in shaping conversations around local content policy and engineering-led development in Africa.

Earlier on Sunday, May 4, 2025, Engr. Oguntala was hosted by members of the NSE Houston Branch at a welcome dinner held in her honour. The event aimed to strengthen collaboration between the Society’s leadership and diaspora engineers.

In her welcome remarks, Chairman of the NSE Houston Branch, Engr. Ngowari Diminas, commended Engr. Oguntala for her efforts in engaging the global NSE community and reaffirmed the branch’s support for her administration’s vision and mission.

In response, the NSE President thanked the branch for the warm reception and acknowledged the critical role of diaspora engineers in driving innovation, facilitating knowledge transfer, and fostering investment in Nigeria.

She also provided updates on recent developments at NSE Headquarters and reiterated the Society’s commitment to positioning engineering at the forefront of national development.

The evening ended with a renewed call for professional excellence and deeper collaboration among NSE branches worldwide to deliver engineering solutions to both national and global challenges.

