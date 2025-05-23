Expert Advises On AI As Panacea To Curb Post-Harvest Losses

Share

Chioma Okoro, Chief Operating Officer of Wootlab Innovations, says Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to overhaul Nigeria’s farming landscape, delivering sharper yield forecasts and significantly curbing post-harvest losses across the agricultural value chain.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Okoro emphasised that multimodal AI which integrates data from soil sensors, satellite imagery, weather forecasts and market trends can guide farmers on what to plant, when to plant, how much fertiliser to apply and the most advantageous time to harvest.

She explained that current AI tools already delivered soil yield maps and performance analytics, enabling growers to monitor crop health in real time and replace guesswork with precise, data-driven decisions.

However, by forecasting weather variables such as rainfall, wind and drought, and detecting early signs of pest infestations or water stress, these systems give farmers crucial lead time to act and reduce potential losses.

Okoro further highlighted AI’s capacity to enhance transparency and fairness in the food supply chain. Digital platforms can track produce from farm gate to market stand, building trust among producers, processors and consumers alike.

She pointed to developed economies, where sustained investment in digital farming has spurred innovation, and urged that similar tools be made accessible to Nigeria’s smallholder and commercial farmers.

Earlier this year, data and AI specialist Abel Aboh called on government and industry leaders to harness AI in agriculture to achieve food sufficiency.

Aboh advocated assembling multidisciplinary teams to deploy trustworthy, explainable AI solutions that address local needs and unlock economic value.

As Nigeria grapples with rising food demand and climate pressures, experts agree that embedding AI into farming practices will be key to securing the nation’s food supply, improving rural livelihoods and driving sustainable economic growth.

