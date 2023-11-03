Expert Advises Media Practitioners To Embrace Opportunities In Agriculture

Mrs Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo, the Lagos State Coordinator of Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement, and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project has advised media practitioners to embrace opportunities in agriculture for value creation.

Sagoe-Oviebo gave the advice while delivering a lecture at the Radio, Television, Theatre, and Arts Workers’ Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Chapter, in Lagos.

The event tagged; “RATTAWU Week Convergence 2.0” with the theme: “Enhancing Employees Development Through Sustainable Skills,” was held at the NAN Media Centre.

Expressing excitement about journalists’ interest in farming, Sagoe-Oviebo described agriculture as the key to a sustainable society.

Sagoe-Oyiebo said that opportunities abound in fishing, poultry, and crop farming, among others for public servants to add value to their lives.

While giving tips on mobile fish ponds, poultry, and others, she encouraged workers to maximize spaces around their houses as well as wastes to grow the crops.

“You can maximize every small space in your home to engage in farming to add value to yourself. There are various opportunities you can get in the agricultural sector.

“I wish NAN staff well as you boost your capacity today in farming.

“Do not procrastinate, run with what you have learnt today. Add value to yourselves and make an impact and change the narrative of agriculture in Nigeria,” she said.

According to her, the Lagos State Government is doing a lot in agriculture with quite a number of programmes and initiatives, not just APPEALS, which people can key into.

She said that thousands of farmers had benefitted from various agriculture programmes in the state.

Sagoe-Oviebo appealed to the teeming Nigerian youths to key into the various agricultural initiatives of the government to boost food security in the country.

“In APPEALS alone, over 17,000 farmers have benefitted in capacity building, infrastructure, and support and these have enhanced their productivity and food security.

“There is a lot of hope in agriculture in Nigeria. Agriculture is the new gold mine.

“Agriculture is interesting. There are innovations in agriculture that can change the mindset of our youths.

“We have other youths and women benefitting from the projects,” Sagoe-Oviebo said.

She said that the Federal Government had embarked on different innovations to attract youths into agricultural space.

“I want to appeal to our young people; Nigeria is great, we all need to be patriotic for us to change the narrative. Everything depends on us.

“We must make the change and we must be deliberate about it,” she added.

Sagoe-Oviebo, who noted that the government had been doing a lot in agriculture, stressed the need for more concerted efforts for enhanced growth and development of the sector.

“The government is doing a lot but farmers need to own the projects and run with that which the government has done.

“The multiplier effect is that as farmers are getting better, they will be engaging more people and spreading the impact of what the government is doing,” she said.

According to her, Nigerian youths must contribute their quota to the nation’s growth and development by engaging in agriculture.

The host and NAN RATTAWU Chairman, Mr Deji Fadipe, who commended the guest speaker, described the lecture as insightful and educative.

According to him, farming remains one of the most important and fulfilling professions any government worker can add to his or her job.

“There are golden opportunities in farming,” Fadipe said.