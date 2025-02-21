Experience Places Me In Better Position To Represent Edo Central –Itulah

Share

Friday Itulah was Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and also two-term member of the House of Representatives. In this interview, he speaks on the forthcoming Edo Central Senatorial District by election and why he wants to represent the area, PATRICK OKOHUE reports

Why do you think you are the best among the contestants for the Edo Central Senatorial District seat?

Without the fear of sounding immodest, I stand head and shoulder taller than anybody else, figuratively speaking in the race today across the major political parties in terms of legislative experience.

I was a councillor in the local government legislative council, two -term member and speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and a two-term member of the House of Representatives, which is also a legislative body. The number of bills and motions I sponsored and moved in these legislative houses are numerous and there for perusal by anyone.

I attracted numerous projects across all sectors and sub-sectors across my federal constituency and beyond. Again, these are also there for anybody to verify. Section 4 of the Nigeria Constitution 1999 (as amended) established the National Assembly with the powers to legislate for the country as a whole or any part thereof.

I am by training, a philosopher with a BA Philosophy from University of Calabar in 1987; a public administrator with MPA from University of Benin in 2005; a lawyer and an advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, with many years of experience in the bar.

All of these put together stands me out in this race for the senatorial bye election for the Edo Central Senatorial District. You must also bear in mind that this is a bye election and the winner will not have the benefit of any induction course or orientation programme of any sort as it is not a fresh mandate.

It is only someone with legislative experience can hit the ground running from day one, which will be beneficial to the senatorial district. There will be no time for apprenticeship or the likes as almost half of the tenure has been exhausted by the former occupant.

What are you going to do differently from those who were there before you, and what from your observation, are the crucial needs of Edo Central Senatorial District?

Experience they say is the best teacher. I have keenly followed the representation of the district by those who have been there before now. I am very familiar with all of them since the beginning of this 4th Republic – Senators Oserheimen Osunbor (1999-2007), Odion Ugbesia (2007-2015), Akhimiemona Ordia (2015-2023) and Monday Okpebholo (2023 – 2024).

I am conversant with the records of their achievements and I also know the areas where improvements can be made. And having lived in the senatorial istrict all along, I know the problems of the district and will strive without relent to attract the dividends of democracy to the area. Roads, bridges and other infrastructure will be given priority.

Other areas such as portable water and environmental degradation will also be topmost in my agenda. Health, education, agriculture and security will also be prioritised. In the area of poverty alleviation, we shall double efforts to provide the enabling environment for industrialisation, which addresses the issue of mass unemployment.

Industrialisation will usher in mass employment for our young unemployed graduates and even school leavers alike. I will be very visible in parliament in terms of lawmaking, which is the primary duty of a lawmaker. I surely will contribute immensely to debates on national issues from day one.

Under a free, fair and transparent election, how confident are you that you will emerge victorious at the poll?

I am very confident that I will emerge victorious. In my previous outing as a member of the House of Representatives; the people really had the dividends of democracy in abundance and have since been yearning for another opportunity to have my representation once again.

My representation was devoid of discrimination on party affiliation, religious belief, place of birth or the like. My representation will be ‘colour’ blind. Rich or poor, everyone will want to have Itulah again. As such, nobody will want to scuttle such an opportunity which is a rarity comparable only to the Halley’s Comet.

What is your stand on the Agbazilo and Okpebholo agreement of power rotation; do you think the agreement is still working and what is the best way forward?

The unwritten power rotation in Edo Central Senatorial District should be encouraged. It breeds harmony and unity in the district. The principle of Federal Character is embedded in it. The agreement is working.

This was brought to bear in the meeting held in Sir Chief Tom Ikimi’s residence in Benin City on December 14, 2024, which resulted to the ceding of the senatorial seat to Esan North East Local Government Area, Uromi vide a motion moved by Senator Ugbesia, and which was unanimously supported.

How would you assess Governor Okpebholo in his first 100 days in office?

I will plead to be spared responding to this question. As a partisan politician, my assessment will not be perceived as unbiased.

Why in your opinion do you think the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had to be relocated to Abuja, and is it right for it to be taken to Abuja? The tribunal sitting was relocated to Abuja for obvious security reasons.

How will you react to the security challenges in Edo State presently, especially kidnapping and cult war, among others?

The security challenges in our dear state are still very daunting and should be of concern to all residents of the state. I see the recent law enacted by the state House of Assembly titled ‘The Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition Law) 2025,’ as a right step in the right direction in addressing this issue if vigorously implemented.

It is one thing to make a law and another to implement same. Time will tell if the intendment is real or just to play to the gallery.

You spoke about your achievements in office; can you take us through some of them that will make the people embrace your coming back?

My achievements span across Edo Central Senatorial District and they are verifiable. They include Eko-Ibadin Electrification Scheme; building of a primary school at Ukpeko Ebhoyi. building and donation of a comprehensive health centre at Obeidu. It also included electrification of Uzea community; donation of vehicles to security agencies across my constituency and donation of transformers to communities.

We also embarked on the construction of a block of classrooms, VIP toilet and furniture at Okhuesan Primary School, Esan South East LGA; provision of 110 computers with E-learning facilities at the prestigious Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

I also moved a motion on the deplorable condition of the Ewossa-Ekpon Axis of the Uromi Agbor road in Igueben LGA of Edo State; provision and donation of 110 computers to Girls Model Secondary School, Ubiaja, Esan South East LGA ; provision of solar street lights at Ewohimi ward 2, Esan South East LGA; provision of borehole water supply at Ohordua, Esan South East LGA.

There was also the provision of borehole water supply at Ewatto, Esan South East LGA and a motion on the rehabilitation of EwuUromi Road, Esan Central/Esan North East LGAS, among others.

