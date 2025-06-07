Experience Ibom Makes Grand Entry

Share

As Akwa Ibom State government looks to making the state a global tourist destination, a new destination management company (DMC), known as Experience Ibom, has made a grand entry to the scene, with a promise to partner the State government and other stakeholders, in making the dream a reality.

Conceived by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remlord Tours and Transport Services, Nkereuwem Onung, Experience Ibom is a DMC of first choice, with the experience, personnel, resources, logistics and expertise as well as rich network base of partners, to market the destination across Nigeria and the international communities.

This fact was practically demonstrated when the firm in its debut outing conducted an introductory city tour of Uyo for members of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and other stakeholders, who were part of the FTAN Convention recently held in Uyo.

Speaking on Experience Ibom, Onung stated, ‘‘Experience Ibom is your gateway to the heart of Nigeria’s MICE, tourism and hospitality destination.

We’re excited about this new development, which reflects our commitment to showcasing the rich cultural heritage, stunning natural beauty, and warm hospitality of Akwa Ibom State.’’

He spotlighted some of the tourist assets of the state, noting, ‘‘Akwa Ibom is blessed with vibrant cultural festivals and traditions; breathtaking beaches and scenic landscapes; delicious local cuisine and authentic experiences; exciting tourist attractions and activities.’’

Concluding, Onung, who is also the President of FTAN, made a call to the public, saying, ‘‘join us on a journey to experience Akwa Ibom and create unforgettable memories.’’

