Experience Has Taught Me To Treat Creativity As Art, Enterprise–Vertex Stylist

Okenla Michael Ilesanmi, known as Vertex Stylist, is a Nigerian fashion stylist, designer, and founder of the contemporary fashion brand Vertex Garb. And for his bold, authentic, and culturally resonant aesthetic, Ilesanmi, whose styling work has been featured in music videos, red carpet events and major commercial projects, is recognised for his contributions to modern African fashion. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his experience, design philosophy, approach to styling, challenges and other issues

Okenla Michael Ilesanmi was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. His early exposure to fashion began informally, assisting local tailors in his community. Although he did not initially envision a career in fashion, these formative experiences ignited a creative interest in textiles, color theory, and garment construction. According to him, over time, this curiosity evolved into a passion for styling and design.

He noted that growing up in Lagos significantly influenced his creative outlook, adding that the city’s vibrant street culture, diverse population, and expressive fashion scene shaped his perspective on style and pushed him to explore fashion as a medium of identity and storytelling. He holds an academic background in Economics, which later informed the strategic and business dimensions of his fashion career.

Styling Career

Vertex Stylist began his professional career as a fashion stylist, gaining recognition for his ability to blend Afrocentric flair with modern design elements.

His styling work has been featured in music videos, red carpet events, and major commercial projects. One notable highlight in his career includes styling Nigerian music superstar Davido for a widely publicized advertising campaign.

His approach to styling, he enthused, emphasises a balance between personal identity and elevated aesthetics. Ilesanmi is known for creating looks that resonate with the client’s personality while adding a distinctive edge that sets them apart.

Vertex Garb

He also recalled how in response to growing demand for original designs that reflected his styling sensibility, he launched his fashion label, Vertex Garb. The brand, he noted, is defined by three core principles: boldness, authenticity, and timelessness.

“It aims to provide fashion that empowers wearers to embrace their individuality, offering designs that combine street influence with luxury tailoring,” he said. Vertex Garb has grown into a respected label within Nigeria’s creative scene, and Ilesanmi continues to expand its reach both locally and internationally.

Design Philosophy

Ilesanmi’s fashion philosophy centers around self-expression, storytelling, and cultural representation. He views fashion as a non-verbal communication tool and believes that every outfit should evoke confidence and authenticity.

His collections are inspired by everyday people, music, and urban culture, with a design process that includes sketching, fabric experimentation, and collaborative feedback.

His work as a stylist significantly informs his designs, “with a focus on functionality, fit, and versatility. I am particularly committed to creating fashion that is inclusive and representative of diverse identities.”

Style Influence and Representation

As a creative rooted in African culture, Vertex Stylist actively promotes representation in the fashion industry, advocates for greater inclusivity across race, size, and socioeconomic background. Through his brand and styling, Ilesanmi aims to make fashion accessible and reflective of real people and their stories.

Vision and Future Projects

While Ilesanmi continues to work on expanding Vertex Garb with upcoming collections aimed at global audiences, Ilesanmi is also exploring content production that showcases behind the scenes elements of his creative process.

According to him, “future projects include cross-industry collaborations and designing for international artists.”

He has expressed interest in working with musicians like Asake and Seyi Vibez, citing their strong personal identities and potential for dynamic fashion collaborations.

Recognition and Legacy

Ilesanmi is recognised for his contributions to shaping Nigeria’s modern fashion landscape, especially in bridging the worlds of street fashion, celebrity styling, and brand development. His legacy is rooted in fearless originality, cultural relevance, and a commitment to empowering others through style.

Challenges That Shaped Him

The leap from stylist to fashion brand owner wasn’t seamless. According to him, creativity came naturally, but the business side was a different terrain.

“Production logistics, team management, supply-chain delays, and customer demands all tested my patience and resolve,” he noted, adding however, that his background in Economics proved to be a silent strength.

“It taught me to treat creativity as both art and enterprise. The discipline it instilled transformed Vertex Garb from a personal vision into a functioning, scalable brand.

The Balancing Act

Balancing raw creativity with business acumen is no small feat. He manages it by respecting both sides of the coin. I dedicate my mornings to creation – sketching, fabric testing, trend watching – and reserves his afternoons for strategic planning, team meetings, and brand growth,” he said, stressing that building a trusted team that aligns with his vision has also been instrumental.

Vertex Garb

For Vertex Stylist, success isn’t just about pushing boundaries – it’s about building systems that make those bold moves sustainable. Bold, authentic, and timeless.

These three words encapsulate the very soul of Vertex Garb. Bold, because the brand refuses to play it safe. Every look is meant to command attention. Authentic, because nothing is recycled or trend-dependent.

Each design comes from a place of truth. Timeless, because fashion shouldn’t expire. Pieces from Vertex Garb are meant to feel relevant – yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

The Muse: Driven Dreamers

For him, his design is not just for trends; he designs for people with purpose. “My ideal clients are hustlers, visionaries, boundary-breakers – those whose clothes need to speak volumes before they even utter a word.

Whether it’s a young entrepreneur or an artist on the rise, Vertex Garb is made for those building something bigger than themselves.”

The Creative Process: Vision Before Fabric

Ilesanmi’s inspiration is as fluid as his designs. “Sometimes it’s a melody, a street corner, or a color palette from a dream,” he enthused. Sketching is his meditation, and every collection begins as a feeling before it becomes a fabric. “No idea is rushed. Every piece is tested and discussed until it tells a story – visually, emotionally, and culturally.”

Styling Influence on Design

Having styled countless real people – from celebrities to everyday icons – Michael brings practicality into his designs. His pieces are made to move, to fit diverse body types, and to empower. Styling taught him how clothes live, not just how they look – and that understanding runs through every thread of Vertex Garb.

Celebrity Styling: A Moment with Davido

Among the many celebrities Vertex Stylist has worked with, one standout moment was styling Davido for a major advert shoot. “The pressure was immense – millions would see the final look – but the payoff was priceless.

Seeing Davido step onto set in a look styled by Vertex Stylist was more than a career milestone – it was a full-circle moment for a boy who once watched from the sidelines,” he said.

Red carpets to music videos, live performances

From red carpets to music videos to live performances, each project demands a distinct approach. For red carpets, Ilesanmi’s aims for unforgettable class. For music videos, he said, “it’s about visual storytelling. For performances, function and flair must co-exist. Regardless of the setting, the goal remains the same: elevate the artist’s image while keeping their essence intact.”

Client Meets Creator

For him, styling high-profile clients means blending identities – honoring the client’s personal style while elevating it with Vertex’s unique edge. “I starts with conversation and end it with collaboration. When a client sees themselves in the mirror- only more refined, more confident – that’s success.

Fashion as Expression

To Vertex Stylist, fashion isn’t vanity – it’s identity. “It’s the most honest form of expression without speaking. If what you’re wearing makes you feel seen and powerful, then the look has already done its job.”

What Needs to Change

“Accessibility. Too often, fashion feels reserved for an elite few. Michael envisions a world where young designers don’t need to water down their art to be seen. Where creativity is currency, not connection.”

Ilesanmi noted that today’s stylists are more than dressers – they’re image architects. In a digital-first world, a stylist’s impact can travel across continents in seconds. For Ilesanmi, that means marrying creativity with strategy, and storytelling with sharp visual execution.

Collaborations

For Ilesanmi, names like Asake and Seyi Vibez sit high on his wishlist – not just because of their fame, but because of their originality. He sees the potential to fuse their strong personal brands with his signature aesthetic for looks that would redefine the culture.