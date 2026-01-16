Expenditure: 5 FG Agencies To Spend N127.7bn In 2026

Five agencies under the Presidency have been allocated a total of N127.7 billion in the 2026 fiscal budget. The agencies are Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) , Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Of the five agencies, EFCC got the largest allocation in the sum of N88.5 billion, followed by BPE with a total budget of N16.754 billion, NFIU N12.445 billion, NEITI N5.996 billion and BPP, which got the least amount of N4.020 billion.

An analysis of the budget breakdown of agencies concerned revealed that for personnel expenses, EFCC will spend N 44.774 billion, N20.970 billion for overhead and N22.824 billion allocated for capital expenses.

The anti-corruption agency will spend N4.200 billion for the ongoing design and construction of its Lagos office. Of the N16.7 billion budget for BPE in 2026, N1.280 billion is for personnel, N1.025 billion iss voted for overhead expenses and N14.447 billion for capital expenses.

The privatisation body will expend N1.847 billion for the monitoring, evaluation and other post – privatisation exercises. Of NFIU budget in 2026, a sum of N7.754 billion was voted for personnel expenses, N3 billion for overhead and N1.690 billion to be expended in capital.

The BPP will expend N1.108 billion of its total budget allocation in 2026 on personnel, N1.812 billion on overhead while the sum of N1.099 billion is to be devoted to fund capital projects. NEITI will spend the sum of N2.426 billion of its total budget allocation on personnel, N1.722 billion on overhead and N1.847 billion on capital budget.

The agency will further dispense N7,238,205 for telephone charges in 2026, another N11,355,603 as cost for Internet. The NEITI budgets N45,069,492 to train and build capacity of members of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and another N92,750,000 to provide alternative power supply (solar).

President Bola Tinubu in December presented the N58.18 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly, vowing that 2026 will mark a decisive shift toward stronger discipline in budget execution and resultsdriven governance.

President Tinubu said the Budget, titled “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity,” is designed to consolidate recent economic reforms and translate stabilising macroeconomic indicators into improved living standards for Nigerians. resident announced the end of the long-standing practice of running multiple budgets in the country.

He said the era of overlapping budgets, abandoned projects, inherited obligations, and perpetual rollovers must come to an end if Nigeria is to achieve fiscal discipline and sustainable development.

“Before I go any further, let me beupfront. This is a reset, a very hard one,” President Tinubu declared. He said the practice of avoiding abandoned projects, piling up contractual obligations, and running multiple budgets on a single inflow has continued to undermine effective governance and economic planning.

“We are terminating the habit of running three budgets in one inflow. By March 31, 2026, all capital liabilities from previous years will be fully funded and closed. “From April, Nigeria will operate on a single budget backed by a single revenue cycle — no overlaps, no excuses, no rollovers,” he said.

On measures to ensure strict adherence to appropriate timelines, improved revenue mobilisation, and tighter accountability across government institutions, the President said the 2025 budget implementation faced the realities of transition and competing execution demands.