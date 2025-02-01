Expedite More Efforts In Tackling Criminal Activities In Oyo, NUJ Tasks Security Agencies

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has urged security agencies in the state to urgently deploy their officers and necessary strategies to tackle the menace of security breaches in the state.

The union in a communiqué prepared by the trio of Seye Ojo (Chairman), Sola Obidahunsi (Secretary), and Khalid Imran (Member), issued at the end of its monthly congress, observed that there is an increase in the rate at which small groups of armed robbers have been attacking people at gunpoint between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. in some parts of Ibadan, the state capital.

The union specifically identified such areas as Mokola Roundabout and Sabo Axis, Queen Elizabeth Road, Anfaani Junction, and Iyaganku as being notorious for the nefarious acts. Cases of phone theft and other items being forcefully collected from unsuspecting passengers at gunpoint were cited as examples of worrisome scenarios.

Noting further that some commercial tricycles, popularly known as Keke Maruwa, are being used to rob people, the union enjoined members of the public to remain vigilant, while appealing to the authorities of the Park Management System (PMS) to set up a task force that will work with security agencies to arrest the growing situation.

“There is an influx of young people from the North to Ibadan. It was observed that upon their arrival, they were being given motorcycles and Micra vehicles, especially in the Ojoo area. Security agencies should investigate this situation and take proactive steps”, the Union noted.

