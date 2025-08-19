‘Expected Monetary Policy Easing May Hinder FX Inflows In H2’25’

With the deceleration in inflation expected to lead to monetary policy easing by the Central Bank of the Nigeria (CBN) in the second half of this year, the chances of Foreign Exchange (FX) inflows into the economy maintaining their recent upward trend may not be high, Norrenberger has said.

The investment company, which stated this in its recently released report titled, “H2 2025 Norrenberger Economic Outlook,” also predicted that the expected surge in seasonal demand for foreign exchange, usually driven by summer travel and increased payments for foreign education, may put the naira under pressure in the second half of the year.

Specifically, the report said: “Although Nigeria has experienced a notable improvement in foreign exchange (FX) inflows in recent months, driven by renewed Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), resilient diaspora remittances, and a relatively favorable trade and current account position, the sustainability of these inflows remains a critical consideration as the country heads into the second half of 2025.

“Key factors that could weigh on FX inflows in H2 include the anticipated monetary policy easing by the CBN, which may result in reduced FPI attraction. Additionally, seasonal demand for foreign exchange is expected to rise, particularly due to summer travel and increased payments for foreign education, a period traditionally associated with pressure on the naira.”

It further said: “To strengthen FX liquidity and curb volatility, both fiscal and monetary authorities have introduced strategic measures aimed at attracting long-term capital and eliminating arbitrage opportunities in the market. Notably, the Nigerian government successfully raised over $900 million through its first-ever domestic USD-denominated bond in 2024, demonstrating strong investor appetite.

“The administration continues to pursue both direct and portfolio investment flows as part of its broader FX management strategy. “However, external risks could also influence the naira’s trajectory. For instance, renewed U.S. protectionist policies under President Donald Trump, including the reimposition of tariffs on certain countries, may lead to a stronger U.S. dollar, thereby exerting downward pressure on emerging market currencies like the naira.”

Still, the report said that despite the expected headwinds, the naira is projected to trade, “within a relatively stable band of N1,500–N1,600 per USD in the near term, supported by ongoing reforms and market interventions aimed at improving confidence and liquidity in the FX market.”