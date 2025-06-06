Expected Growth In Agribusiness Performance Withers

Share

The anticipated food security of the current administration has. unfortunately, gone the way of others after two years under President Bola Tinubu, Taiwo Hassan reports

Indeed, in the last two years, the current administration of President Bola Tinubu has shown the willingness to turn around the tides in the country’s agric sector by rolling out ideal policies to ensure food security and inclusive economic growth.

Unfortunately, challenges like insecurity around the country’s agric sector, rising food inflation rate, climate change, post-harvest losses, energy cost, among others have made the sector become static with many Nigerians complaining of hunger.

Reforms agenda

Recently, the Honourable Minister of State (HMS) for Agriculture and Food Security, Sabi Abdullahi, gave a snapshot of the reforms agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s government for the country’s agric sector, hinting that his government was doing its best as part of his renewed hope economic agenda to reflate growth and development in the nation’s agric sector.

No doubt, the nation’s agric sector has been suffering from neglect from past administrations who believed it was a wasted venture.

But now, the current government’s interest in agric development is fostering a sectoral partnership worth billions of naira for the country.

Indeed, for agriculture to thrive in the short and long-term under the Tinubu’s administration, there is need for proactive reforms and political will to transform the sector and attain food security in all ramifications.

Food inflation

Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s Consumer Prices Inflation (CPI) for March 2025 showed that the country’s inflation rate increased to 24.23 per cent after a consecutive decline in the first two months of the year, with food inflation further eased to 21.79 per cent in March from 23.51 per cent in February.

But sadly, the triggering inflation rate has affected food prices in all ramifications even beyond the control of the common man.

Stakeholders in the agric sector have been clamoring for the Federal Government to remain focused on boosting food production throug policy reforms and possible declaration of a national emergency on food security.

They expect that the government must pay more attention to agric infrastructure, boost food processing potential, and sustain the fight against insecurity.

Insecurity

The biggest challenge so far facing the Tinubu’s administration has been the inability to curtail insecurity in the country which is very profound around the agric sector.

Indeed, the frequen killings of farmers have been a thing of big concern for government and stakeholders in the country.

So far, the second-year anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s government has not been able to control the insecurity around the agric sector as the Herder-farmer crisis is still alarming and viable and thus, affecting food prices and agric sector growth.

In addition, the Presidency and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Presidential Aides, including Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications to President Bola Tinubu, Sunday Dare and Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, have all alluded to the fact that sudden decline in food prices in the country can be attributed to government’s deliberate and strategic policies, especially the significant strides made under the current administration as a testament to the government’s deliberate and strategic policies to improved security across the country.

Vice President of LCCI, Alhaji Ladi Smith, also explained that there should be greater attention to ensure that agricultural zones are well protected so that insecurity will not lead to another disaster where there have been high food prices because of food production whereby farmers have abandoned their farmlands amidst rising insecurity with Boko Haram Killing scores of innocent farmers in their farmlands.

Floods

During the period under review, the sector has been impacted mainly by weather, especially flooding, which has washed away many agric produce running into billions of naira.

In fact, flood has become one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent times killing many souls and displacing lots of people from their homes.

The spokesperson of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Manzo Ezekiel, highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that the northern region has been the hardest hit by the floods.

He warned that other parts of the country remained at risk as torrential rains continue and water levels in the Niger and Benue rivers rise.

“The pattern of flooding in Nigeria is such that it usually happens on the northern side before moving to the central and the southern parts because the water flows downwards,” Ezekiel explained.

He added: “In the coming days, the central parts will soon witness similar floods, and even downwards to the southern parts.”

While floods are common in Nigeria during the rainy season, this year’s events will be unprecedented, affecting areas that have not traditionally been prone to such disasters. “The situation is such that some places that were not previously

Eggs are still the cheapest protein option available in Nigeria and are not as costly as many assume. A crate leaves the farm at less than N5,500

known to be prone to floods are experiencing floods this time because of climate change,” Ezekiel said.

Similarly, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has cautioned the public about the risk of flash floods across the country.

It would be recalled that recent floods have also led to nearly 2,000 injuries and destroyed more than 100,000 hectares of farmland, exacerbating concerns over food security in the region.

As Nigeria grapples with the immediate and long-term impacts of the flooding under the administration of President Tinubu, authorities and environmentalists alike are calling for urgent action to improve the country’s infrastructure and adapt to the increasing threats posed by climate change.

Cocoa revival

The Federal Government has hinted that it intends to show a strong commitment to reviving Nigeria’s cocoa industry and strengthening the entire agricultural value chain.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, revealed that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was determined to reposition Nigeria from being a mere cocoa producer to a major global processor and exporter of cocoa products.

Shettima disclosed that the Federal Executive Council had recently approved the establishment of the National Cocoa Management Board (NCMB) as part of broader plans to reposition the sector.

“We used to be one of the world’s leading cocoa producers,” the Vice President said, adding “but with the discovery of oil, the cocoa sector was neglected. Now, we are going back to the drawing board.

The President is fully committed to revitalising not only the cocoa industry but the entire agricultural value chain.” He emphasized that Nigeria’s renewed focus was on sustainable cocoa farming, forest preservation, and local processing of cocoa, citing the vast difference in value between raw and processed products.

“A tonne of cocoa may bring in $9,000,” Shettima said, “but processed cocoa can fetch up to $30,000. If turned into chocolate bars, the same amount could reach as high as $50,000.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s youth potential, he noted: “We have the manpower. The average age in Nigeria is 17. We have young, vibrant individuals who are ready to work if given the opportunity.”

In a personal show of commitment, Shettima disclosed that he has begun establishing a cocoa farm to set an example for others. “This is not driven by profit,” he stated, “but by a desire to contribute to national welfare and employment.”

Poultry farming

During the second-year anniversary of the current government, the Lagos State chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) linked the decline in egg sales to reduced consumer purchasing power, profit-driven retailers, and low consumption rates.

The PAN Chairman, Mr. Mojeed Iyiola, emphasized that eggs remained the most affordable source of protein in Nigeria, despite the current dip in demand.

According to Iyiola, the drop in egg patronage is not limited to poultry farmers alone, as many consumable goods are facing similar challenges due to economic hardship.

He noted that the financial strain on households—where income is often insufficient to cover both nutrition and other essential expenses—has made it difficult for families to prioritize egg purchases.

“Eggs are still the cheapest protein option available in Nigeria and are not as costly as many assume. A crate leaves the farm at less than N5,500,” Iyiola explained, adding that, however, individual consumption habits differ.

The belief that eggs are expensive is more of a perception than reality.” Iyiola also pointed to excessive profiteering by retailers and middlemen as a major factor behind the declining sales of eggs.

He explained that although the farm gate price for a crate of eggs is around N5,500, some retailers inflate the price significantly—selling it for as much as N6,000 to N6,500.

According to him, the ideal profit margin for retailers should not exceed N100 to N200 per crate, but many are taking advantage of the situation for personal gain.

“Retailers who purchase eggs at N5,500 often sell them at a much higher price, earning more than the poultry farmers who handle the entire production process. A profit of N1,000 per crate is excessive and unfair.

Therefore, blaming farmers for the high prices or reduced patronage is misguided,” Iyiola stated. He acknowledged that while the cost of raw materials plays a role in production expenses, it remained within manageable limits.

Iyiola also mentioned that temporary financial support from the Lagos State Government had helped farmers reduce production costs in the past, but that support has since been suspended.

Last line

Snapshot of the performance of country’s agric sector in the last two years under this current administration shows that the effort did not meet the high expectations of many Nigerians.

Share