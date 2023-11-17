Expectations As 10th House Unveils Legislative Agenda

PHILIP NYAM writes on the recently-unveiled Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives, which has five key pillars that the Reps intend to explore in their bid to address some of the challenges Nigeria is facing

Since 1999, when Nigeria returned to civil rule, each legislative Assembly has always come up with a work plan. In the first session of the 4th Assembly, Speaker Umar Ghali Na’abba tagged his agenda, “Our contract with Nigeria.” His predecessor, Speaker Salisu Buhari, who spent a few months in office, had little time to come out with an agenda.

Aminu Masari, who was speaker of the 5th Assembly also harped on building the economy, while Patricia Etteh could not unveil her legislative agenda before she was forced out of office. But under the leadership of Dimeji Bankole, it was anti-corruption and the redirection of the economy through budget tracking using “income, input and output.”

In the 7th Assembly, Aminu Tambuwal came up with the 7th Legislative Agenda, which Yakubu Dogara followed up with ditto Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in the 9th House.

10th House

The 10th House of Representatives was inaugurated on June 13, 2023. In line with established tradition, Speaker Tajudewn Abbas appointed an adhoc committee on Legislative Agenda with Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (now House Leader as chairman). Members were Hamisu Ibrahim, Rotimi Akintunde Oluwaseun, Hon. Aliyu Wakil Boya, Musa Avia, Chimaobi Atu and Barr. Oscar Okoro as secretary.

From the Office of Speaker were Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi, Dr. Jerry Uhuo, Ifeoluwapo Adenigbabe and Ernest Ereke. The speaker had then declared that his vision is “a [eoples House’s that is responsive, result-oriented and effective in performing it’s constitutional responsibilities towards the security and welfare of all Nigerians” The committee’s assignment was to consult with the citizens and identify legislative priorities, which will serve as a roadmap for the effective discharge of legislative activities and promotion of peace and national development from 2023-2027.

The committee, consequently consulted with critical stakeholders, including representatives of ministries, departments and agencies, civil society organisations and development partners, among others. At end of the consultations, the committee identified eight priority areas, representing the speaker’s vision and mission for the House. These priority areas aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They include strengthening good governance, improving national security, law reform, economic growth and development, social sector reform, inclusion and open parliament, influencing Nigeria’s foreign policy and climate change and environmental sustainability. The main objective of the agenda is to bring the people closer and promote citizens engagement through open National Assembly project; promote good governance, transparency and accountability through legislative measures and support the 8-Point Agenda of the executive.

The rest are strengthening the committee system for effective service delivery in the House and promote smooth legislative-executive relationships for good governance.

Unveiling the agenda

On Tuesday, November 14, dignitaries from within and outside the National Assembly as well as the international community joined Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to officially unveil the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House to the public. While unveiling the document, Abbas said the 10th House under his leadership is committed to partnering with President Bola Tinubu on the successful implementation of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the current administration.

Present at the occasion were President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria (Development), Chris Pycroft. Also at the event were Simon Ridley of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP);

Governance Adviser, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Dr Mathew Ayibakuro and Resident Representative, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), Marijan Peran. Others were Dr. Biobele Davidson of the BudgIt Foundation; Executive Director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), Dr Clement Nwankwo and Head, National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable (NASSBER), Nsikan Essien. The speaker noted that upon the inauguration of the 10th House on June 13, “we were very mindful of the immense responsibility placed upon us by our constituents across Nigeria.”

Abbas stated that the agenda be- ing unveiled was “a demonstration of our commitment to deploying every legislative instrument available to us, towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people we serve.” While saying the Legislative Agenda was aptly titled: ‘The People’s House,’ the Speaker stated that the policy document is rooted in the fundamental belief that the primary role of lawmakers is to serve the best interests of their constituents.

His words: “We recognise the diverse needs and challenges currently facing our nation. Despite these, we are optimistic that together with President Bola Tinubu, we will prof- fer long-lasting solutions to set Nigeria on a sure path of development. “Our agenda encompasses a range of eight critical issues, designed to provide the necessary legislative support to the eight-point Agenda of the executive.

These issues include strengthening good governance, economic development, improving national security, law reform, economic growth and development, social sector reform and development, inclusion and open parliament, influencing foreign policy and climate change, and environmental sustainability. “We are dedicated to fostering an environment that promotes sustainable economic growth, and development.

We shall use every legislative tool at our disposal to create jobs for our teeming youths, address the challenge posed by poverty, improve infrastructure, ensure top quality and affordable healthcare and provide security for all Nigerians.”

Mandate to committees

Abbas mandated all the standing committees of the House to integrate the agenda in their respective work-plans, while members should also ensure that legislative proposals, including bills and motions are in line with the provisions of the agenda. “The adopted structure indicates short, medium and long-term milestones and key performance indicators to track progress easily.

The implementation framework is designed to allow for flexibility in reSpending to emerging issues or crises “We have equally set up a Legislative Agenda Monitoring and Implementation Committee to ensure religious implementation of this agenda. I charge citizens to hold us to task on the articulated issues and even more,” he said.

The speaker commended efforts made by the ad hoc committee on Legislative Agenda chaired by the Leader of the House, Ihonvbere, in drafting the document. He equally appreciated technical partners, notably Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and Yiaga Africa for their support.

He said: “Most importantly, we appreciate the contributions of citizens who answered the national call to make inputs into this citizens’ agenda. I call upon my esteemed colleagues in the House to join hands in pursuit of our shared vision for a better Nigeria. “Let us work tirelessly to fulfil our mandate with integrity, diligence, and a deep sense of patriotism. We shall partner with our colleagues in the Senate to drive and achieve the objective and benchmarks set out in this agenda.”

Stakeholders’ forum

On the eve of the unveiling, the House ad hoc committee on Legislative Agenda organised a stakeholders’ meeting to herald the public presentation of the document. Speaking at the occasion, Speaker Abbas said that the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House will champion causes toward addressing the yearnings of Nigerians. The speaker said the parliament is ready to welcome citizens’ participation in the efforts towards addressing the challenges facing the country.

He noted that it was a “critical stakeholders’ meeting” to harness citizens’ input to the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House. “Our desire is to have a legislative agenda that meets the yearnings and aspirations of citizens and with which they would use as a benchmark to evaluate and assess our performance after four years.

Therefore, today’s meeting should not be seen as the usual talk- shop. Consider it a critical national assignment. “There is no better way to show that the 10th Houses of Representatives is ready to respond, and urgently too, to the yearnings of those who brought us to the people’s House to do the people’s business,” he noted. He said the public engagement was aimed at maintaining the resolve of the House, as representatives of the people, to regularly consult citizens in the discharge of the mandate given to the lawmakers.

The speaker recalled that while welcoming members of the House from a short recess on July 4, he declared the 10th House as “the House of the People,” adding: “I equally promised that while it is the duty of the House to develop a Legislative Agenda for which our constituents will hold us accountable, the House would not hesitate to consult critical stakeholders in developing the agenda to elicit their input and areas of expectations, which is the reason we have gathered here this morning.”

Abbas noted that citizens’ engage- ment is the fulcrum of a representative democracy, saying “it is only through such engagements that legislators will become, truly, the representatives of the people. To do otherwise, will amount to a democracy without the people.” The speaker further noted that the Committee on Legislative Agenda, during its assignment, convened the forum to get from citizens, what they consider the most pressing legislative need of the nation and urged the stakeholders to make the most use of this significant opportunity.

Abbas further said he expected the conversations to centre around “The critical needs of our people at this time,” emphasising that the House will pay priority attention to participatory budgeting process and delivery, law reform, electoral reform, women’s participation and inclusion in governance, improved socio-economic conditions, entrepreneurship, employment, health and education, infrastructure, citizens- focused diplomacy, institutional capacity and citizens engagement, constitutional amendment and restructuring, among others.

“Our engagement with citizens will go beyond today’s consultation. The ‘Open NASS’ project of the 10th House of Representatives requires regular consultations with the people as we strive to return the legislature to those who own it through regular, meaning- ful, and productive engagements. It equally requires lawmakers to have functional constituency offices for regular interaction with our constituents.”

He thanked the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for their support to the National Assembly over the years, especially for backing the House on the Legislative Agenda. Earlier in his welcome address, Majority Leader of the House and Chairman of the House Ad Hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda, Ihonvbere, noted that the event marked “a pivotal moment in our nation’s history as we receive input to build a comprehensive blueprint to drive progress, prosperity, and inclusivity across our great nation.”

He said the vision of the House for Nigeria is one of a prosperous and vibrant nation where every citizen can achieve their full potential. “We envision a Nigeria where the economy is robust and diversified, infrastructure is world-class, education is transformative, healthcare is accessible to all, and governance is transparent and accountable. This vision transcends partisan lines, and it is the collective aspiration of every Nigerian,” he said.

Ihonvbere listed the five key pillars of the Legislative Agenda to include economic empowerment and diversification; infrastructure development; education and human capital development; healthcare for all; transparent governance and accountability; and economic empowerment and diversification. “As representatives of the people, we are entrusted with the enormous responsibility of shaping the trajectory of our country’s development.

The Legislative Agenda is a culmination of tireless efforts, broad consultations, and dedicated research aimed at addressing the critical challenges facing our nation while seizing the abundant opportunities that lie ahead,” he said. With the unveiling of the document, analysts are of the view that Nigerians should hold their representatives accountable based on what they have enunciated in the Legislative Agenda.