Expectation High As Over 12 Countries Sign Up For Cmd Food Tour

As preparations for the fifth edition of CMD Food Fair 2023 gears up, the organisers have disclosed that over 12 Africa countries, including Nigeria are expected to exhibit at the food exhibition. Billed for Abuja on November 5, the annual food exhibition, which is a pet project of Tourism and Trade Enterprises Limited, is in partnership with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

CMD Food Tour is an international foods and beverages exhibition and free sampling, open to the public. Managing Director of CMD Tourism and Trade Enterprises Limited, Ms. Mambo Cecile, noted that, “till date, 12 countries, namely; Cameroun, Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Malaysia, Philippines, Burkina Faso, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Egypt, Botswana and Uganda, have all confirmed their participation in the 5th edition of CMD Food Tour.”

Mambo explained that, “apparently and judging from the increased number of participating countries for this year’s event, our active partnership with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) in organising this 5th edition has been opening doors and yielding impressive results.

Similarly, we have some notable brands as sponsors including Wakanow, Air Cote D’Ivoire, Rwanda Air, Royal Air Maroc and Vava Furniture.” Speaking on the development, the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, remarked that, “we are pleased that embassies and diplomatic community in Nigeria are recently keying into tourism development events and opportunities holding in Nigeria.

It is a win-win partnership for Nigerian culinary tourism and a showcase for the participating countries. ‘‘Hence, this year’s CMD Food Tour will be a consolidation of NIHOTOUR’s efforts in positioning Nigeria as a leading gastronomy tourism destination in Africa.”

A statement by the NIHOTOUR public relations officer, Joesef Karim, quoted Kangiwa as further revealing that, “as a training institute and tourism personnel capacity development parastatal of the federal government of Nigeria, our partnership with CMD Tourism, and indeed with other stakeholders in the industry, aim to improve on the sector-specific knowledge and Nigeria’s capacity of hosting signature food festivals that depicts our traditions, cultures, and diversity of our hospitality offerings.”