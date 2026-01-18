Expect Stronger, More Profitable Nnpc Ltd – Ojulari

The Group Chief Executive Officer, GECO of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s economic advancement in his New Year message to staff. The address, tagged ‘We achieved.

We Drive The Future’, and shared with colleagues across the enterprise, reflected optimism built on tangible achievements. Ojulari described 2025 as a year that tested resilience and rewarded discipline. Under his leadership, NNPC Limited recorded operational milestones that strengthened national energy output.

Oil production rose to levels not achieved in more than three decades. Key upstream projects such as Akpo West and Gbaran Nodal Compression boosted capacity. Midstream infrastructure delivery improved gas transportation and power supply reliability.

Ojulari linked these achievements directly to Nigeria’s broader economic stability. He stressed that increased production translates to higher revenue and energy security. The message acknowledged the workforce as the backbone of progress.

Ojulari highlighted reforms such as the new Delegation of Authority frameworks. According to Ojulari: “The “Fit-For-Future” transformation imperatives we established in the second half of 2025 ensure we enter 2026 with a stronger foundation and a clearer focus, anchored on four strategic attributes – Execution Excellence, Profitable Growth, Partner of Choice, and Enterprise-First Mindset.”

The GCEO promised to deliver results with discipline and speed by applying a more effective cadence – setting clear rhythms for planning, execution, and review.

“By prioritising critical tasks and systematically driving execution, we will identify risks early, enable data-backed decisions, ensure clear accountability for outcomes, and achieve consistent operational excellence.”

These reforms, he said, empower leadership and speed up execution. For 2026, the GCEO outlined a focus on profitable and responsible growth.

He revealed four strategic pillars guiding the future: Execution excellence topped the agenda. Profitable growth ensures sustainability. Partnership remains critical to success.

An enterprise-first mindset fosters unity. He assured Nigerians that NNPC Limited will operate transparently and commercially.