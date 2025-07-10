Expect Propaganda From APC – Aregbesola

Former Governor of Osun State and interim Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has warned party members to brace for propaganda from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Aregbesola urged members of the ADC to put aside personal interests and unite in their bid to dislodge the APC from power.

He noted that the ADC, now adopted as the official platform for an opposition coalition, has garnered the support of major political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

“Let us work together, put personal interests aside, and unite,” Aregbesola said. “We have time ahead of the elections, but the task is huge. With unity, we cannot be defeated. Unity is paramount in this situation.”

The meeting was convened to brief members on developments within the coalition and clarify recent court cases concerning the party.

Gbenga Edema, the 2024 Ondo State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), explained that the gathering offered a much-needed update from the national leadership of the ADC.

“Two weeks ago, the coalition adopted the ADC as its official platform,” Edema said. “Today, we’ve been briefed. Those hyping court cases against us have no substance just distractions from the ruling party.”

Also speaking, former APC chieftain Akin Akinbobola described the ADC-led coalition as Nigeria’s only chance to avoid collapse.

“Our leader has spoken on the need for like-minded progressives to unite and rescue the country,” he said. “Nigeria is sinking, and the hardship, hunger, insecurity, and infrastructure collapse must be addressed.”

Akinbobola, a former Senior Special Assistant to ex-Governor Olusegun Mimiko, hinted that more defections from the APC to the ADC are imminent.

“At a recent meeting, 10 political parties were present. We’re just beginning. The coalition, now metamorphosed into ADC, is a large army. While managing such a movement can be challenging, there is room for everyone.”

He likened the coalition’s momentum to a political tsunami, saying, “It’s going to sweep across the state.”