Expect More Surprises From Minnows In World Cup Qualifiers

X A former international and former national coach of the U-17 team, Emmanuel Amuneke, spoke to New Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI on why the less rated teams will continue to upset the big boys on the continent. Excerpts:

Many have described the ongoing AFCON 2023 as one of the best ever in terms of standard?

I’m very impressed about this AFCON but just because the less fancied teams are able to pull surprises to humiliate the so-called big teams. I’m impressed with the high level performances and improvement in every team both in terms of their capacity and ability to defend and their ability to attack. The capacity of the teams that is well-organised and well-structured and I think it’s very important. Let me stress that I’m really impressed that in Africa football, most of the things we used to see in European teams are now prevalent here with what we see our players demonstrating in Cote d’Ivoire. It is really exciting and those rating it high are not exaggerating. This is good for the game in Africa because there are no dull games so far from the start till the knock out stages.

What can we attribute the upsets recorded to?

In recent years, no doubt this AFCON is the best. We have seen a lot of surprises, household names when it comes to AFCON were eliminated. Some were kicked out in the group stage and others in the knock out stage. This is one of the best in recent years not really because the big teams are being knocked out but because there are lots of improvements in many teams. The so called minnows are able to compete with the strongest teams when it comes on the continent. It is good that we are seeing such performances from many of the teams. I think also that this will elevate the standard and perceptions people have about Africa Cup of Nations and African football.

Do you think the surprises recorded at AFCON will continue with World Cup qualifiers?

Mostly, many teams are now developing their football from youth level. For example, Mauritania, that was a surprise and Cape Verde and Namibia. A lot of countries are de- veloping their football. People have found it very interesting that is very essential and key for you to have success in football, you must be pragmatic in your approach. Do what is necessary and needful to enhance your players with the ability to perform and compete. Football has been evolved a lot and teams that are serious are emphasizing on developing their players. They are the teams that will benefit and they will realize that it is necessary to enhance their players with what it requires to compete. Not just about being talented but allowing them to have better knowledge of the game and that will enable them to make the right decisions with and without the ball.

What is your overall impression about the AFCON?

The ‘so-called’ big teams will have to do more, if they don’t sit up, upsets will continue because many countries love to be in the World Cup and participate, and they want to be recognized. Most players from collective and individual point of view will also want to have the chance of playing at the World Cup and be looked at by big clubs. If the big teams are not sitting up and are banking on some top-rated stars to win games, there will be many more upsets in the World Cup qualifiers and future continental national team games. The confidence is there now and with all we saw in Cote d’Ivoire, we are certainly in for more thrills from the minnows. Those who were not at the AFCON this time will also believe that if Namibia, Mauritania and Cape Verde can spring surprise, they can as well do so. The standard is going up and it is good for Africa.