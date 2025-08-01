Expect More Projects Under My Stewardship, Gov Aliyu Assures APC Stakeholders

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has assured the state’s people of more developmental projects, especially in the 23 local government areas.

The Governor made this statement during the APC Stakeholders Engagement meeting on Thursday in the state.

He announced that local government areas in the state will soon benefit, as he has directed all local government chairmen, party chairmen, and other relevant stakeholders to submit proposals for progressive projects in their respective areas to foster positive changes for all.

Governor Aliyu emphasised the importance of honesty, transparency, and accountability within his administration, urging stakeholders to ensure the just distribution of projects within their domains.

He also assured that more federal government appointments are forthcoming for the people of the state, emphasising the benefits these will bring to all.

He highlighted his administration’s commitment to executing numerous developmental projects across the state, stating that the people should expect even more progress under his leadership.

Speaking at the event, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the APC leader in the state, congratulated the local government chairmen and urged them to be guided by the fear of Allah in their governance.

He called for greater understanding and prayers from stakeholders and the citizens of the state to ensure the administration’s success, according to a statement issued by Bashar Abubakar, Special Assistant to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko on Media.

Earlier, the state APC chairman, Hon. Isah Sadiq Acida, commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his effective leadership.

He described the administration as inclusive, aimed at benefiting everyone in the state.

Other speakers included Senator Salihu Bakwai Sabon Birni, who spoke on behalf of the APC elders; Hon. Muhammadu Tukur Alkali, Commissioner of Agriculture; Hon. Abba Shehu Tambuwal, who spoke on behalf of the 23 local government chairmen; and Alhaji Muhammadu Sarkin Alaru, APC chairman of Illela local government, who represented the party chairmen in the state.

The meeting, held at the Bola Ahmad Tinubu Hall, residence of the APC leader in Gawon Nama, Sokoto, was attended by several dignitaries, including Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, Deputy Speaker Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Kware, Majority Leader Hon. Bello Idris Chimmola, former Deputy Governor Chuso Abdullahi Dattijo, and former Speaker Hon. Lawali Labbo Margai.

Other attendees included Secretary to the State Government Muhammadu Bello Sifawa, Chief of Staff to the Government House Sokoto Aminu Haliru Dikko, APC elders, members of the national and state assemblies, members of the state executive council, special advisers, local government chairmen, APC chairmen from all 23 local government areas, and many others.