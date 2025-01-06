Expect More Developmental Strides In 2025 – Ondo APC

Share

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured residents of the state to expect tremendous and rapid developmental transformation in 2025.

In his New Year message, the state Chairman of the party, Mr Ade Adetimehin, praised Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for demonstrating convincing zeal towards the physical and economic development of the state.

Adetimehin lauded the speedy signing into law of the 2025 budget, saying it is “a mark of readiness for action in the new year.

The budget dubbed as “Budget of Recovery,” according to him, graciously allocated over 34 per cent of the total budget outlay to infrastructural development and projects’ construction.

The APC chieftain, however, assessed steps and actions taken by the state government, under Aiyedatiwa, in the last year to ensure peaceful co-existence and development, saying that “it has been so far very impressive.”

